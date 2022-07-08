CareQuest Institute Partners With Journal of Public Health Dentistry on Anti-Racism Issue

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareQuest Institute for Oral Health® has partnered with the Journal of Public Health Dentistry (JPHD) to release a special issue this month on anti-racist solutions in dental public health. JPHD is published on behalf of the American Association of Public Health Dentistry (AAPHD).

The special issue, “Antiracism in Dental Public Health: Engaging Science, Education, Policy, and Practice” includes 19 articles — a mix of original research, commentaries, editorials, and community action reports — that cover a range of topics related to anti-racism, including the effects of discrimination and anti-racist solutions for research, education, practice, advocacy, and workforce.

Michael Monopoli, DMD, MPH, MS, vice president for grant strategy at CareQuest Institute, co-authored one of the action reports, “Undermining Racism: A Road to Promoting Equity in Oral Health.”

“In order to combat the structural racism that exists throughout our health care system, including in oral health, we must employ deliberate anti-racist practices,” said Monopoli. “CareQuest Institute is proud to have partnered with JPHD on this important effort and we hope that this special issue spurs action to promote more equity in the dental industry.”

The special issue is one action step from AAPHD’s white paper, “Anti-Racism in Dental Public Health: A Call to Action,” which was published in July 2021.

“AAPHD is committed to leading and supporting efforts to address oral health disparities that contribute to systemic racism,” said Frances Kim, DDS, MPH, DrPH, executive director of the American Association of Public Health Dentistry. “We hope that this issue will encourage the dental public health community — who are all part of the oral health community — to take action to address racism and more importantly, ensure that we continue moving towards anti-racist practices.”

Eleanor Fleming, PhD, DDS, MPH, FICD, assistant dean for equity, diversity, and inclusion at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, and Julie Reynolds, DDS, MS, assistant professor in Preventive and Community Dentistry at the University of Iowa, are the guest editors of the special issue.

“In contrast to other disciplines, dentistry has been relatively quiet in the space of anti-racism,” said Fleming. “This special issue fills that void and offers a strategic path forward for dental public health using the lens of anti-racism.”

“If we are not part of the solution, then we are part of the problem,” said Reynolds. “This special issue is a call to action. We hope it will compel people in the industry to critically examine practices with the goal of creating policies, systems, and institutions that are more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and just.”

For more information about this special issue, read the CareQuest Institute interview with the guest editors. CareQuest Institute will also be hosting a roundtable discussion with some of the authors of the special issue on July 28. More information on that virtual event can be found here soon.

About CareQuest Institute for Oral Health®

CareQuest Institute for Oral Health® is a national nonprofit championing a more equitable future where every person can reach their full potential through excellent health. We do this through our work in grantmaking, research, health improvement programs, policy and advocacy, and education as well as our leadership in dental benefits and innovation advancements. We collaborate with thought leaders, health care providers, patients, and local, state, and federal stakeholders, to accelerate oral health care transformation and create a system designed for everyone. To learn more, visit carequest.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

