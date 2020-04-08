Carlos Andrés Gómez and Katie Kramer – ‘If a Princess Tries to Kidnap Your Daughter’

00:02

If a Princess Tries to Kidnap your Daughter.

00:06

Face the shadow.

00:07

Know a princess can never evade this.

00:10

The faceless men above, holding her translucent strings,

00:14

shrouding her in darkness.

00:15

They have spent millennia readying this role for your daughter.

00:20

Learn the chronology of what they will try to project her into:

00:24

Princess pretty.

00:25

Princess precious.

00:27

Princess mixed-girl.

00:28

Princess fetish.

00:30

Princess sassy.

00:31

Princess sexy.

00:32

Princess hot girl.

00:34

Princess harlot.

00:35

Refuse the epithet defended as compliments.

00:37

It will not make her more special.

00:39

It will not make her more safe,

00:40

the word as dangerous and ubiquitous

00:43

as a shaking chamber baptized by gunfire.

00:45

Refuse the pink tutus made for a three-week-old girl.

00:48

Refuse the relentless pretties they toss her way

00:51

like glittering wreckage.

00:52

I respond, “President.”

00:54

I respond, “Call her President Grace.”

00:57

“President Penelope.”

00:59

They say, “Well-behaved little lady.”

01:01

They say, “Pretty as a peach,”

01:02

“pretty little princess.”

01:03

They comment on her eyelashes and skin tone

01:06

as though we baked her from a ready-made biracial cake mix.

01:09

Trip over themselves apologizing after mistaking her bald head for a boy,

01:13

as if all girl babies are born with luscious long hair

01:16

just waiting to be held back.

01:18

I respond, “resilient,”

01:19

“firestorm,” “brilliant,” “renegade,” “Joan of Arc.”

01:22

I yell back, “Fannie Lou Hamer,”

01:24

“Frida Kahlo,” “Alice Paul,” “Dolores Huerta.”

01:26

I tell them how she arrived,

01:27

writhing in a full-throated yell, how she shrieked into life.

01:30

– 38 hours into labor. – 21 hours into labor,

01:32

my daughter’s pulse stuttering towards mute,

01:34

trapped and crooked inside of me,

01:36

demanding the complete attention of the room.

01:38

How seconds away from being choked to death by the umbilical cord,

01:41

she screamed her airways open

01:43

so that oxygen could buoy her tiny lungs.

01:45

How she waited until the last possible second

01:47

to force my body open.

01:49

How her head rose up on its own,

01:51

a stubborn orchid from sturdy shoulders,

01:54

just seven seconds after emergency surgery,

01:57

seven seconds from suffocating.

01:59

My daughter will be a neuroscientist,

02:02

a biochemist who discovers the cure to progeria or Ebola.

02:06

My daughter will shoot 90% at the free-throw line

02:09

and adore Sophocles, Audre Lorde, and Mahmoud Darwish.

02:12

My daughter white-knuckles her way to sleep,

02:14

eyelids strained, afraid that she might miss something if she blinks.

02:18

She is many things.

02:19

She is everything.

02:20

All things radiating at once.

02:22

But one thing she will never be…

02:25

is a princess.

02:26

(cheers and applause)

***

—