Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Carlos Andrés Gómez – ‘Where Are You Really From?’

Carlos Andrés Gómez – ‘Where Are You Really From?’

“The question, ‘Where are you from?’ in our current America is a slur disguised with a question mark, a passive-aggressive microaggression saying you are other, saying you are not from here, saying you are not nor will ever be one of us, saying go back to where you came from.”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
The man’s words to me are not offered, but flung.
00:06
“So, what are you?
00:09
Where are you from?”
00:11
I say,
00:16
“New York.”
00:18
“But your name is Carlos.
00:23
I mean, where are you really from?”
00:27
I say,
00:32
“New York.”
00:35
“Bueno, yo soy latino. Mi padre es colombiano.
00:37
Mi madre es estadounidense. Nací en New York City.
00:39
I lived in four countries. Moved 12 times.
00:41
Went to 12 schools before I graduated high school”
00:43
is not what I would say in 12,341 years
00:45
because I don’t owe a damn thing to anyone.
00:47
What am I?
00:48
What am I, a financial aid form? A vegan red-velvet cupcake recipe?
00:51
Dude discovers his first Latino with green eyes
00:54
and suddenly appoints himself the authority on Latinidad.
00:57
Like, “But you totally don’t look Mexican.”
01:00
“Oh, Colombian, but like what percentage are you?”
01:02
“You speak it, though? Fluently? Dance salsa well?”
01:04
“Oh, but not both parents.”
01:05
“You’ve been there, but not lived there, because you weren’t born there.”
01:07
I’m not a government questionnaire.
01:09
I’m not an anecdote for your homogeneous social gathering
01:11
of your homogeneous friends.
01:12
I know, everyone you hang out with looks like you,
01:15
has a name you’re able to pronounce and/or share,
01:18
and/or sounds pulled directly from an episode of Leave it to Beaver.
01:21
Here’s the deal.
01:22
Latin America is not just Mexico,
01:26
actually pronounced Méjico, pero whatever.
01:28
Central America is not part of South America,
01:30
and Mexican is still not a language.
01:32
The question “Where are you from?” in our current America
01:37
is a slur disguised with a question mark,
01:40
a passive-aggressive microaggression saying you are other,
01:44
saying you are not from here,
01:45
saying you are not nor will ever be one of us,
01:48
saying go back to where you came from.
01:51
But I… I am from a place beyond place,
01:55
a place where, once you’re from there, you can never leave,
01:58
because it exists beyond dirt and flesh,
02:00
beyond your linear and limited concept of time.
02:03
I am from bloodlines unkillable as water.
02:06
I am the return that is only earned
02:08
when absence has stretched its greedy void
02:10
across a passage as stoic and sacred as an abuela’s hard-edged love.
02:14
I am my black and Latina daughter’s grace,
02:17
chimeraed into the cobalt pulse of these once-too-often fists.
02:20
I am a boy without a word of English in his mouth
02:23
in a Catholic school classroom in South Florida,
02:26
his son on a stage 58 years later, tonight,
02:30
reading this poem for him.
02:32
I am the steady ray of light unlocking my mother’s teeth
02:35
tossed skyward in a laugh,
02:37
what hard-earned joy looks like,
02:40
carved from the wreckage of a lifetime’s worth of grief.
02:44
You are not ready for the answers to the questions you ask,
02:47
not ready for the worlds these words might shake free.
02:51
You could never understand what I am,
02:53
or where I am from.
02:56
(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.