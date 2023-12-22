Catholic Reversals, Hypocrisy, and Entrenchment Against LGBTQ People

Pope Francis has approved blessings of same-sex unions. The new stand of the Catholic Church was issued December 18, 2023 by the Vatican’s office of the Doctrine of the Faith and signed by Francis. (By the way, the Church also blesses animals and battleships.)

While some Catholics see this move as a “radical” advancement in Church policy, the declaration does not change “the traditional doctrine of the church about marriage,” stated Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the office of the Doctrine of the Faith, since there is no alteration in the liturgy that relates to the marriage sacrament, which bestows marriage only between a man and a woman.

Referring to the declaration, “Fiducia Supplicans, On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings,” Cardinal Fernández stated:

“It is precisely in this context that one can understand the possibility of blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples without officially validating their status or changing in any way the Church’s perennial teaching on marriage.”

Seen in the larger context of Pope Francis and the Catholic Church’s stand on same-sex couples and trans people, how much of a “radical” change is this “blessing”?

Pope Francis opined in an October 2020 documentary film that same-sex couples should have the right to “civil unions”:

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family,” said the Pope in the film. “They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” regarding his approach to pastoral care of Catholics.

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” he added. “I stood up for that.”

Many LGBTQ activists like myself find “civil unions,” which we refer to as “marriage light,” and as a form of second-class status.

The Pope has previously made himself quite clear where he stands on “real” and “true” marriage.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In a 2017 book, the Pope stated:

“Marriage between people of the same sex? ‘Marriage’ is a historical word. Always in humanity, and not only within the Church, it’s between a man and a woman… we cannot change that. This is the nature of things. This is how they are. Let’s call them ‘civil unions.’”

In a 2014 interview published in Corriere della Sera, an Italian daily, the pontiff suggested the Catholic Church could tolerate some types of same-sex civil unions as a practical measure to guarantee property rights and health care.

As a relatively new Pope, at an impromptu news conference aboard his papal jet on July 29, 2013 while returning to the Vatican from Brazil after completing his first international trip where he spoke to millions celebrating “World Youth Day,” he responded to a question about gay priests, and stated:

“If someone is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?”

Who indeed! Either he lied at the time or he was being ironic because he has negatively judged LGBTQ people virtually throughout his tenure. A Vatican statement dated December 8, 2016 on the ordination of priests, “The Gift of the Priestly Vocation,” states:

“[T]he Church, while profoundly respecting the persons in question, cannot admit to seminary or holy orders those who practice homosexuality, present deep-seated homosexual tendencies, or support the so-called ‘gay culture.’ Such persons, in fact, find themselves in a situation that gravely hinders them from relating correctly to men and women. One must in no way overlook the negative consequences that can derive from the ordination of persons with deep-seated homosexual tendencies.”

Is this really his impression of “profound respect”? Is that not anything but a toxic judgement? Is this not a fortification of an already existing condemnation?

Contrary to his previous views, the Pope has changed his mind on civil unions. The Vatican’s doctrine-enforcing agency, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in March of 2021 stated emphatically that Catholic clergy do not have the authority to bless same-sex unions.

Previously, the Vatican hierarchy locked out Alex Salinas, a 21-year-old transman from Cadiz, Spain, by informing him that it had denied his request to become the godparent of his nephew because being transgender is incongruent with Catholic teaching.

According to the Church’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith:

Transgender status “reveals in a public way an attitude opposite to the moral imperative of solving the problem of sexual identity according to the truth of one’s own sexuality. Therefore, it is evident that this person does not possess the requirement of leading a life according to the faith and in the position of godfather and is therefore unable to be admitted to the position of godfather or godmother.”

The Vatican asserted that there is “no discrimination toward [Salinas], but only the recognition of an objective lack of the requirements, which by their nature are necessary to assume the ecclesial responsibility of being a godfather.”

The Church’s doctrinal office somewhat altered its previous stands on transgender Catholics in November 2023 stating that under particular circumstances, they may receive baptism and serve as godparents “even if they have undergone hormone therapy and sex-reassignment surgery…”

This decision comes with the condition – which is not fully explained or defined and seems only to relate to trans Catholics – “if there are no situations in which there is a risk of generating a public scandal or confusion among the faithful.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Regarding same-sex sexuality, Pope Francis not merely supports but publicly buttresses a wall of separation, which according to the Roman Catholic Church Catechism 2357 states:

“Basing itself upon Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that homosexual acts are gravely disordered. They are contrary to natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of love [i.e., children]. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

“Gravely disordered” in this passage refers to acting on same-sex desires with another person while not necessarily applying to the person or people involved: the old “we hate the sin but love the sinner” slight-of-hand.

For individuals within the Church who cannot or will not change to a heterosexual orientation, they are tolerated in the Church if they are able and willing to scale the unreasonable and inhumane heights of the Catholic ramparts by following Roman Catholic Church Catechism 2359:

“Homosexual persons are called to chastity. By the virtues of self-mastery that teach them inner freedom, at times by the support of disinterested friendship, by prayer and sacramental grace, they can and should gradually and resolutely approach Christian perfection.”

Pope Francis at a Vatican conference on so-called “traditional marriage” in November 2014 argued that marriage is between a man and a woman and that “[t]his complementarity is at the root of marriage and family.”

He added that this union between a man and a woman is “an anthropological fact…that cannot be qualified based on ideological notions or concepts important only at one time in history.”

He also asserted in 2014:

“Children have the right to grow up in a family with a father and mother capable of creating a suitable environment for the child’s development and emotional maturity.”

Francis reinforced his Church-imposed wall in front of more than 1,000 families in the Philippines during a 2015 trip when he warned:

“The family is threatened by growing efforts on the part of some to redefine the very institution of marriage, by relativism, by the culture of the ephemeral, by a lack of openness to life.”

These forces, he said, are attempting the “ideological colonization of the family.” Among other forces, this was also a reference to marriage for same-sex couples.

The Pope demeaned LGBTQ people at another weekly Vatican audience when he gave his unqualified blessing to a Slovakian referendum outlawing same-sex unions and adoption rights for same-sex couples.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

He proclaimed: “I greet the pilgrims from Slovakia and, through them, I wish to express my appreciation to the entire Slovak church, encouraging everyone to continue their efforts in defense of the family, the vital cell of society.”

So El Papa has hardened and extended the already unfathomable Catholic walls by denying LGBTQ people (his “children”) the rights of full marriage, civil unions, and adoption and to their sexuality and gender identities and expressions; denying them the benefits, privileges, and responsibilities of legalized partnerships and families; continues to prohibit them from the priesthood, and denying them the right to be named and serve as godparents.

Does his recent Church “blessing” of same-sex couples send a positive message, a statement of intransigence of Church dogma, or can it be seen as something more cynical?

Can it be merely Pope Francis’ attempt to attract more Catholic conservatives into increasingly emptied pews and to donate desperately needed funds into dwindling Church coffers after paying out millions – including public tax dollars from the recent U.S. Coronavirus stimulus payments — to victims of priestly sexual abuse?

While some may call the Pope’s denial of marriage and civil unions as reinscribing “traditional” Church teaching, its meaning is clearly to keep the institution entrenched in the 15th-century where it has remained frozen.

Francis and his Church have restrained the human and civil rights of LGBTQ people. The Catholic Church constructs barriers while speaking in doublespeak saying “we love you,” “we welcome you,” “we offer you ‘Christian love,’” and “we are here to help you change your unwanted attractions and gender identities and expressions,” which we, by the way, construct as “gravely and intrinsically disordered” and incongruent with Catholic teaching.

Is denying any individual their subjectivity and agency true love? Or is it, rather, cruelty, discrimination, and, yes, abuse and oppression?

All we have to look forward to from the Catholic Church is the same ol’ same ol’ barriers for probably the next millennium or so. But by then, humanity will overpopulate itself into extinction through the Church’s ban on contraceptives and denial of women’s reproductive freedoms.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock