Caution: Old Dude Rambling About Old Music No One Listens to Anymore

Drowsing on my couch, my head throbbing with pain, my nose feels the size of a lemon, NO, an orange! It’s so stuffed with gauze that my expanded nostrils partially obscure my field of vision. My throat raw from the constant drip of blood and my relentless cough.

A rattling rap on my window shakes me fully awake. I look out to see Stacey climbing up the staircase to my apartment building door. She took me for surgery this morning. I don’t remember her bringing me back home, but who else would have? I lurch out my apartment door, almost forgetting my keys. This would be a crap day to lock myself out of my apartment. I meet Stacey on the landing.

She gives me a bemused look, a half-smile, obviously enjoying my condition more than I am. “Hi Jeff, I just wanted to check in to see if you’re doing OK. I need to head to work, but I bought you a CD.” It’s a blue case with the letters Shhh written across the front cover. The only other word is Chumbawamba. The band’s name? It doesn’t ring any bells. I give Stacey a puzzled look. “They were the warmup band for Fugazi at that show last summer.”

My mind is half speed, but I remember that band. I liked them. I see a mental flash of a thin guy hitting his guitar with a rubber mallet. The under-agers in the pit tossing their preppy haircuts along with the groove. “Huh, I’m glad you remembered their name. I don’t”

Back on the couch, my new CD on repeat, I fade in and out of my Percocet haze until dawn. Strange melodies and lyrics invade my brain all night. I wake hungover and ugly—two black eyes and that bulbous, bloody nose—with a gnawing hunger and a new favorite album.

The music is nothing like I remember from the show. I suspect Stacey got things mixed up somehow. No teenage punks grooved to this. It’s poppy and subversive and irreverent. Simple and complex. Goofy and sophisticated. No one is hitting their guitar with hammers. It’s like nothing I’ve heard before.

~ ~ ~

Twenty-five years later, I straddle my bike. Through the six windows spanning two walls, we see nighttime, or I suppose morning, but not morning enough for the sun to be rising. We’re indoors looking out. Tiny white LED lights in a plastic tube encircle the ceiling, giving the room a Christmasy vibe. Seven or eight sleepy riders spin their pedals while Neil Young and Crazy Horse scratch out the trailing chords of Like a Hurricane, my walk-on music this morning.

The room goes silent with Neil’s extended fade-out. Then music fills all corners. An acapella church choir harmonizes with angelic voices:

Look! No Strings! Just paper, glue, and card

Hark, the angels sing ‘Paste the Lord’

This is my favorite song from Shhh, that CD Stacey gave me all those years ago. Here’s a common practice from when I used to instruct spin classes: I never thought about whether the lyrics of a song might be offensive until it came on in the middle of a class. Sure, I avoided F-bombs, because they’re obvious and fireable, but what about lyrics portraying misogyny, racial stereotypes or anti-Christian sentiments like Sugar Magnola, Turning Japanese and, of course, Look! No Strings!

I played Look! No Strings! just that one time in my class.

Meta Battle shot her Lord and watched him tumble down,

And now there’s people out with Polaroids all around town.

And who knows, that Jesus on the church near your house

may well be the original. Kiss it as you pass.

That early morning spin crowd, they’re a Christian bunch. I walked away grateful that no one called me out on the message of the song. Once in college, a group of us were hanging out in my dorm room listening to music and drinking beer. This big guy, a Marine, an out-of-town friend of a dormmate, was telling me about his job. The Sex Pistols’ Anarchy in the U.K. blasted out of my speakers with its middle-finger opening line: I am an anti-Christ… The guy bolted from the room slamming the door behind him. I followed. “Arby, what the fuck?”

“Sorry man, that anti-Christ shit freaked me out. I’m a Christian.” And I thought “So am I.” And I was.

That anti-Christ lyric never bothered me. It’s just a song. When I started writing this story, I poked around the internet reading what others had to say about Look! No Strings! I found a thread with two or three Chumbawamba fans calling it an anti-Christian song. I disagree. It makes fun of an absurd fictional incident that includes a hallucination of Jesus. It’s clear that the writer is not Christian, but not Christian and anti-Christian aren’t the same thing. Yes, the song compares religion to so much window-dressing, but it doesn’t suggest anyone turn away from their religion. Like I said about Anarchy in the U.K. earlier, it’s just a song… and in my opinion, a really good one.

Here’s what I love most about the song: Look! No Strings! is the only song I know of with two separate choruses. There’s the church-choir “paste the lord” part I mentioned earlier, and also a totally different pop chorus:

Have your fun whilst your alive

You won’t get nothing when you die

Have a good time all the time

Because you won’t get nothing when you die

As Look! No Strings! winds down, Chumbawamba takes both choruses and overlays them upon one another. I’ve only ever heard this—two parts of the same song, completely contrasting in style, being merged together like this—in one other song: Randy Scouse Git by the Monkees. I love this Monkees song just as much, and for the exact same reason.

Give Look! No Strings! a listen. I’d like to hear what you think about it. If you can think of other songs that effectively overlay contrasting verses within the song, leave a link in the comments. I’d like to check them out.

This story was inspired by the writing prompt: It was a true miracle…

