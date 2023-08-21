Celebrating 10+ Years of Black Love and Marriage [Video from Beleaf in Fatherhood]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Yvette Nicole Henry

For 10 years, you have proven to be the greatest asset I could ever invest in. When I’ve given you time, you return to me life-altering conversation. When I’ve given you nothing at all, you challenge me and inspire me to create. When I’ve given you patience, you return growth. When I’ve exchanged intimacy with you, you’ve returned children.

You’ve moved flawlessly into motherhood with grace and conviction, and taught me a lesson with each child. With Theophilus, you’ve shown me the value of patience and sensitivity. With Uriah, you’ve helped me understand that joy is contagious. With Anaya, we’ve been tested in our communication and have been seeking to understand. And with Desire, we have once again been captivated to be present. You’ve made me a father, which has transformed me from a boy who made promises to a man that makes covenants and walks in purpose.

God blessed me more than I ever deserved. You are mine forever, and I will work my hardest to make sure that your investments return to you. Not only to you and our children, but also to their children and theirs after that. This is where everything will change for our last name. You are my greatest treasure, and I vow that the next 10 years will be more fun than ever, full of laughter and dancing, with or without rhythm.

Photo credit: iStock