Celebrations of a Lost Marriage and Reflections on True Love

Why Do We Pursue Love?

Feeling wanted, accepted, and as if we belong seems to be at the core of every culture on this planet. Humans aren’t genetically built to be alone. We crave human connection and physical touch. Even smiling at a baby has been proven to increase their healthy development. Love is who we are, and without love we don’t live as long. Yes, in a study done by Harvard, scientists found that people in a relationship lived longer than singles.

“Loneliness kills. It’s as powerful as smoking or alcoholism.”

— Robert Waldinger

Does True Love Exist?

I first asked myself this question in my teens. After growing up watching love stories on tv and reading fairy tales about princes and princesses, I was an early romantic. In fact, I wrote my first love poem to a crush at the tender age of eight. From my teens until I married, I fell in and out of love faster than a pop chart song. I loved being in love, even the hard parts. Now, many years and one divorce later, I am still asking myself this and other questions, such as: Is there such a thing as a soulmate? Are you destined to be with one person for your entire life? Can only one person make you truly happy?

My Bittersweet Story

At the time of this writing, we just passed Valentine’s Day, the day of love. My social feeds were filled with happy messages and photos: people getting flowers and having dinner and love, love, love.

But what few people know is that Valentine’s Day is also the date of my wedding anniversary. Twenty-two years ago, I said ‘I do’ to stay with a young man for life whom I loved and who loved me. Back then, things were easy. We were young and he was my best friend. It was and still is one of the happiest days in my life.

Relationships are always hard but add time, kids, stress, and money to the mix, and it significantly increases the loss. The more you felt invested in a relationship, the harder it is to break up.

Dissolving a long-term relationship is like uprooting a large tree. It is neither quick nor easy. I never wish it on anyone to be in that situation. And our divorce was particularly difficult and not amicable at all.

Going through a divorce made me reflect a lot and write a piece on lessons learned about marriage.

Back on Valentine’s Day of my marriage, I didn’t think too far ahead. No young couple probably does. You just imagine you will figure things out like many older couples seem to have.

When I knew I wanted a divorce, I felt so guilty that I first went into a depression. I didn’t want to face the music. I felt like the worst mother in the world. I thought how everyone would hate me, especially my own kids. So instead, I retreated inside myself. I grieved the loss of the marriage while I was still in it. I became numb and mechanical, dying inside. I waited a long time to take action, longer than I wish I’d had, out of guilt and shame for not being good enough or satisfied in my marriage.

When I finally made the official announcement, it was such a relief. I was asking for a divorce. This big decision put me in a good mood, since it felt as if a heavyweight had been lifted off my chest. My ex and some people in our inner circles thought I acted coldly and maybe rashly, but the truth was that I’d be mourning the marriage for a couple of years at that point, so I simply couldn’t shed another tear. I desperately wanted to move on and feel alive and happy again.

Honouring Past Love

It is hard to capture the beauty of lost love because the pain of losing it overshadows everything else. Some people rip up old photos and try to erase every memory of their past partner from their life. Others talk poorly about their ex, while some even vow never to trust again. I disagree with this negative approach to breakups. Love is beautiful and precious, even lost love. Who doesn’t love love?

Alfred Lord Tennyson, “‘tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all”

The fact is that at one specific time in the past, you fell in love with that person. So this is about you, not them. Remember how good it felt when things were good? There is no shame in feeling and honoring that. It doesn’t have to hurt to remember. It is a choice how you want to see anything in life. I see lost love as something positive. I feel grateful I experienced happy moments. I can disassociate the good from the bad. Because life is not black or white. Life is full of wonderful and terrible moments. Inside each of us, there is a dream partner and a nightmare one as well.

Honor the love you had with that person and accept that you have every right to be happy about those memories, even if it ended. Appreciate the great times you had together and, of course, cherish the fact that you had children if that is the case. Your marriage was real and had the truest meaning and highest value to you at that time. Just because the marriage was lost doesn’t make it necessary to annulate the value and significance of it as well.

Finding Forgiveness and Peace

We are only human and as such, we are flawed by default. What does ‘being in love’ mean? Romantic love is driven by attraction, hormones, and emotions. All three of those things can and will change over time. People lose attraction to one another. Sexuality changes. Your physical appearance changes, so the person you married is actually not at all the same. A good marriage also must include friendship and compatibility, but even then, people change and grow apart on the inside too. You are not the same person inside at 22 as at 42, both physically and emotionally. Will you love the new person your spouse becomes twenty years from now? And will they love the future you?

When people cheat, it is for two reasons: they feel an emotional or physical attraction to someone else. It is interesting that our bodies and souls are wired for this. Even the most loyal partners sometimes fall victim to an affair. Affairs even occur in good marriages sometimes, although it is less likely. Usually, the circumstances are one of a partner not feeling satisfied or connected physically or emotionally. Often it is a bit of both. Marriage can be lonely. Plus, humans crave the new and a bit of adventure. This isn’t an excuse for cheating, but it is as close to honesty as it comes.

If your last partner hurt you, find forgiveness. This doesn’t mean what they did was right. Maybe you were the one who made mistakes in the relationship. Most of the time, the fault is actually with both people. It is good to gain closure, even if you do it without speaking to your old partner. I used journaling to reflect on my marriage and where and how it took a wrong turn.

Considering all this can make it a lot easier to forgive and move on.

Holding on to bitterness only brings pain. Who wants to live like that?

Loving Again

Energy attracts energy, so the only way to welcome love again into your heart is to let go of and make peace with the past. But now you’ve decided to leave it in the past because carrying it forward is not serving you. There will be no room in your heart for future love if your heart is filled with bitterness or guilt.

Before you jump into a new relationship, you don’t only need to heal from the past and forgive yourself and your old partner, but also focus on finding a stronger sense of self-love. Who are you? Are you the best version of yourself? Can you be good on your own? You should work on this before starting to date again. Some people tend to seek out co-dependent relationships. This isn’t healthy at all. Love yourself again. Be the version of yourself you find worthy of falling in love with. This may require time and effort to achieve.

Fear that others will hurt you again or that you will hurt others only holds you back from giving your love to someone else. This ultimately hurts you further, since you deserve love, and you have love to give. Martyrdom and loneliness is not something to be proud of, nor to continue long-term. Even if you made mistakes in your past relationships, you deserve another chance. Tomorrow is a new day. You can and you will do better. I’m not saying it is easy to recover from a bad relationship, but the sooner you can say “I know I will someday love again.”, the better.

