Change the Point of Attack – Insights From Nelson

On October 21 1805, the French and Spanish fleets, consisting of 33 ships under the command of Admiral Villeneuve, were intercepted by a British fleet of 27 vessels under Admiral Nelson, off the coast of Cadiz in Spain. What followed, the battle of Trafalgar, was to determine the balance of power on the high seas and across Europe for the next century. In those times naval battles were fought by two opposing fleets which lined up in parallel and fired canon at each other. The vessels were called ‘ships of the line’ for this reason. However, in this battle Nelson employed a new tactic. He turned his ships through 90 degrees, organised them in two lines and sailed straight into the French and Spanish lines. The British ships presented a smaller target to enemy fire as they approached but they could not fire back. However, once they broke through the line they could fire deadly broadsides at close range.

This innovative approach worked brilliantly and gave Nelson his greatest triumph. Seventeen Franco-Spanish ships were captured and one blown up. The British lost no ships but their victory was marred by the death of Lord Nelson who was shot by a French marksman.

Horatio Nelson was born in Norfolk, England, the sixth of eleven children. His father was a church rector. The boy joined the navy at the age of 12 and at 19 he was appointed a lieutenant. For most of his adult life Britain was at war, often with France, so Nelson saw much active service. His courage in action and high skills of seamanship saw him promoted rapidly. He was given command of the Albermarle in 1781. He fought many actions and was wounded several times in combat. He lost the sight of his right eye during an engagement in Corsica. After his unsuccessful attempt to capture Santa Cruz de Tenerife he suffered the loss of his right arm in an agonizing amputation. He distinguished himself as a brilliant naval leader with his triumphs at the Battle of Cape St Vincent (1797), the Battle of the Nile (1798) and the Battle of Copenhagen (1801).

Nelson’s death at Trafalgar secured his position as one of Britain’s greatest heroes. He was revered for his inspirational leadership, superb grasp of strategy, and innovative tactics. His memorial, Nelson’s column, towers over Trafalgar Square in the centre of London.

Insights for Leaders and Innovators

Change the point of attack. The idea of attacking the enemy line at right angles was suggested by a Scottish naval strategist, John Clerk. It was given the name ‘crossing the T’. Nelson had the mettle to put it into practice in a strategically vital battle. It is no good having great ideas it you do not implement them.

Overcome adversity. Nelson suffered from chronic seasickness. He was afflicted with malaria which laid him low for extended periods. He had one eye and one arm. By any measures he was severely disabled. Yet he did not make excuses or shirk responsibility. He rose to the most senior rank in the Royal Navy and when called upon he led his fleet brilliantly.

Inspire your team. Because he had risen up the ranks, Nelson understood the tribulations and needs of the ordinary seamen who served under him. He was known as a firm, fair and sympathetic leader who looked after the needs of his crew. He was decisive and skilled in naval tactics. He inspired confidence in subordinates and in his political masters alike.

Based on a chapter in Think like an Innovator by Paul Sloane published by Pearson.

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

