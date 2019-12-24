Chapters of America

My father stares as I’m reading my world politics textbook,

an air of admiration.

[speaking in Vietnamese] “English is good.”

There’s a ticking bomb that forms at the back of my throat.

I can’t carry a fluent conversation with the very people that look like me,

yet his smile is the widest when I speak to him

in a tongue he can only comprehend half of.

I want to say… [speaking in Vietnamese]

“It’s bigger than this.”

Chapter one.

Whiteness’s soulmate is purity.

Keep us captive in these cages, cut our throats open so that

we may remain cooked in order to see if they like the taste of my culture.

Chapter two.

Make us go to their mass each Sunday morning.

Equality to them is seeing you on your knees worshiping them

like they’re your god.

It’s why Jesus is not Asian, nor a woman, nor black, nor brown; he is white.

Chapter three.

My father speaks with the tongue of Vietnam.

See, the American flag has been dragging his mouth around.

He has no time to fix his accent.

Chapter five.

Equality to them is like spitting the word in my face

while simultaneously choking the air out of me until my eyes widen,

my hair dyed blond, my mouth’s silent,

my mind, nothing but an empty nest for them

to empower me in a room full of them with the word “diversity.”

See, I don’t just speak two written languages,

I speak two cultures

that never seem to quite fit right on my feet,

and I am tired of trying to wear shoes

that seem too big or too small,

balancing between two countries

that always seem to crack if I walk too far off

because they’ll never be mine anyways.

And my father, he’s still staring at me with those, with those gazing eyes.

The silence makes me realize he’s more proud of me

for being closer to them than him and I will ever be,

but, Father, all I have is the skin that you’ve protected me with.

It’s these eyes that you’ve provided for me,

it’s this blood coursing through my veins, keeping me alive.

[speaking in Vietnamese]

“Can’t you see?

It’s bigger than this.”

He’s still staring,

distaste clicking on his tongue.

[speaking in Vietnamese]

“Child, just speak English.”

