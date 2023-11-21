Charity Reveals 1 in 7 Parents/Carers Won’t Be Buying Presents for Their Children This Christmas

By Family Action

Research from national charity Family Action reveals the stark reality many families face this Christmas.

Families across the UK are facing increasing financial hardship and new research from Family Action reveals that 1 in 7 parents/carers surveyed, said they won’t be able to afford to buy presents for their children this Christmas due to financial constraints.

In addition, a quarter of parents/carers surveyed said they won’t be able to afford to buy presents for their children’s grandparents, and almost a quarter of parents/carers surveyed said they won’t be able to afford to buy presents for their partner this Christmas, due to financial constraints.

1 in 7 (14%) parents/carers surveyed said they won’t be able to afford to buy presents for their children this Christmas due to financial constraints.

A quarter (25%) of parents/carers surveyed said they won’t be able to afford to buy presents for their parents (their child/children’s grandparents), and almost a quarter (24%) of parents/carers surveyed said they won’t be able to afford to buy presents for their partner this Christmas due to financial constraints.

1 in 5 (20%) parents/carers surveyed said they will go without heating their house this Christmas.

Over half (54%) of parents/carers surveyed agree* that Christmas is going to negatively affect their mental health this year because of worry about finances, with just over a third (34%) of parents/carers surveyed agree* that they will need to seek external support with finances.

Almost half of parents/carers (47%) surveyed agree* they expect to be in debt after Christmas 2023, while almost 3 in 10 (29%) parents/carers surveyed agree* they are still paying off debt from spending on Christmas 2022.

Family Action is launching its annual ‘Make Theirs Magic’ campaign to support families facing hard times this Christmas. The charity provides emotional and practical support to over 60,000 families across the country and this Christmas it is looking once again to distribute thousands of toys to families through the Family Action Christmas Toy Appeal.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Mum, Hayley, said: “I’ve been handling Christmas a bit differently this year. I’ve even bought some presents in the January sales. I’ve got no idea how Christmas is going to look at the moment. I’ve cut back, but I don’t know where we’ll find the money and I don’t think we’re seeing family at Christmas. It’s still a special day, it’s a home day for us.”

David Holmes CBE, Chief Executive of Family Action, said: “Every family deserves comfort and joy at Christmas, but with the high costs of food and utilities, many will find their holiday season stressful and difficult. We work with thousands of families across the country, and from the research findings and feedback from our frontline staff, we know only too well the challenges families are facing.

“It is a stark reality that one in seven parents won’t be able to afford gifts for their children this Christmas, and that for over half of parents/carers, they expect that their mental health and wellbeing will be negatively affected, due to the worry of financial constraints.”

Mum, Cathryne, said: “At the moment I can’t work so I could never afford the gifts my children were given by people donating to the Toy Appeal. It takes away the guilt I feel as no parent wants to be in that position.”

David Holmes CBE adds: “It does seem, this year, that Christmas magic is in short supply, but this is where Family Action comes in. This Christmas we’re offering a sleigh load of practical and emotional support to families through our FOOD clubs, financial grants, FamilyLine, and our Christmas Toy Appeal.”

“By supporting our ‘Make Theirs Magic’ campaign, people can help with a special gift that could bring Christmas cheer to a child and their family. Together, we can keep the magic of Christmas alive. Thank you.”

Visit Family Action Make Theirs Magic and keep the magic of Christmas alive by donating to Family Action.

-ends-

Contact details:

Email: Cathy Midgley – PR Manager at [email protected]

Phone: 07903 074 174

Notes To Editors

Methodology

Strongly agree and somewhat agree responses combined*

Censuswide conducted a survey of 1010 Parents/carers of children under the age of 18. The survey was conducted between 8th September and 14th September 2023. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About Family Action

Family Action is a national charity committed to building stronger families and brighter lives. Since the charity was founded in 1869, we have continued to help children and families overcome the challenges they face through a wide range of practical, emotional and financial support. Today we work with more than 60,000 families in some 200 community-based services, as well as supporting thousands more through our national helpline, FamilyLine, which offers free and immediate support to adult family members and national schemes like the National School Breakfast Programme.

We help families and individuals to manage their mental health and wellbeing, working with families to reduce the impact of social isolation, poverty, addiction and other significant sources of stress and pressure. We also support families affected by adoption, special guardianship, separation, special educational needs, disability, domestic violence and sexual abuse. In addition, we provide thousands of welfare and educational grants every year to people in financial crisis.

For further information, please visit our website at www.family-action.org.uk

Registered charity number: 264 713

Press release distributed by Pressat on behalf of Family Action, on Tuesday 14 November, 2023. For more information subscribe and follow https://pressat.co.uk/

—

Previously Published on pressat.co.uk with Creative Commons License

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: Family Action