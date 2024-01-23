Cheating Husband Dumped by Mistress, Asks His Wife How to Get His Mistress Back

A few days ago, a friend shared her story with us: her husband, who cheated and got dumped by his mistress, asked her how to get his mistress back.

What the…?

I thought I was mistaken at first, but after reading it over and over again, I realized it was true. The world is indeed full of surprises.

Life can be more dramatic than a TV show. Today, let’s listen to her story…

…

We started dating in college, and fortunately, we got married after graduation. Maybe it’s because we had the same goal that we managed to complete the relationship.

In the eyes of others, we were both academic achievers. Apart from the everyday chores, our married life had no other entertainment. Going out for a movie or shopping occasionally was considered a treat.

In the second year of our marriage, we had a child. Our world of two became a family of three, and with it came more problems. Despite the conflicts, our life was relatively peaceful.

However, last year, our life took a turn for the worse with the appearance of two women.

At that time, he was sent to work in the neighboring city, and he only came back once a week. On one such occasion, he forgot his phone at home when he took our child for a walk. I saw a message on the phone without unlocking it, and I sensed something was wrong. When he returned, I asked him, and he honestly admitted that the other woman was interested in him, but nothing had happened between them.

Since then, I called him almost every night, just to check in and reassure myself. I thought it would make me feel more at ease.

However, a month later, when he returned home, he confessed that he had started to like the other woman a little but didn’t want to make a mistake or leave our family.

I pressured him to cut off contact, and he said he deleted her contact information. However, in reality, she continued to send him messages.

It made him very uncomfortable. He was torn between his family and hormones. I only learned about these struggles later.

He started to come home more often, sometimes every three or four days. I thought the situation would gradually improve, but I accidentally found out that he was in contact with another woman again.

He often confided in the other woman, sharing his emotions and venting about our family issues and our child’s problems.

The other woman also had a troubled marriage and had been living separately from her husband for a long time. This led to an emotional connection between them, which eventually turned into a romantic relationship.

With his heart elsewhere, his attitude towards me became increasingly cold, and we had frequent, fierce arguments. His behavior towards me changed drastically, and it was clear that he didn’t love me anymore.

Eventually, he directly expressed his desire for a divorce.

But the divorce matter has not been resolved yet, the other woman told him to cut off contact.

At that moment, I realized that he no longer loved me. Since the other woman suggested breaking up, he had been unable to let go and was emotionally torn.

He even confessed everything that had happened between them and earnestly asked me if there was any way to get the other woman back.

I felt hopeless. In his eyes, the other woman was exceptional in every way and seemed to be much better than me. He found our life together uninteresting and had focused all his attention on the other woman.

I was devastated. However, for the sake of our child and after so many years, having been through thick and thin together, I didn’t want my efforts to go to waste. So, I gave him two options: to divorce me and pursue her or to change his mind and work on our marriage.

Perhaps I was still hoping that he would return to our family, but the result was disappointing. He insisted on divorce and remained loyal to the other woman.

I can’t describe how I felt at that moment. I felt that my efforts over the years were all in vain. I had loved him for ten years, and now he was cheating and divorcing me, without considering our daughter’s feelings. I couldn’t understand what I had done wrong.

I had been busy with our family for all these years, and with work, I had almost no social life. After having a child, I lost sight of my life’s purpose and felt like a shadow of myself. I lost my confidence, and life felt dull and uninteresting. I had no charm, and my husband’s affair had dealt a heavy blow to me.

I couldn’t see the way forward. What should I do with this marriage? What should I do next?

—

***

