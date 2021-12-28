Check These Signs To Know if You’re Ready for a Relationship

Relationships can be confusing. Sometimes we feel like we’re ready for one, and other times we don’t. So how do you know when it’s the right time?

There are a number of signs that may help you decide if now is the right time to start dating again.

Read more in this blog post about what to look out for if you want your next relationship to be successful.

“When someone loves you, the way they talk about you is different. You feel safe and comfortable.” ― Jess C. Scott, The Intern

…

Part I: The Signs

1. You no longer have to worry about being embarrassed when your significant other is around

There’s no longer any fear of judgment or embarrassment when your significant other is around. This means that now it comes more easily and feels natural, which makes getting into a new relationship easier.

It could be because there are already so many things in common between the two of you, or perhaps just the fact that they’ve seen all sides of you by this point — whether good or bad.

Either way, once you realize there’s nothing left to hide from them, then it might mean your time has come again for another chance at love.

2. You’re not constantly wondering if they’ll cheat on you or leave you for someone better

When you’re finally in a relationship that’s going well, there should be no constant fear of being hurt. If this is your second chance at love and the person seems like they could do better than someone like yourself, then it might just not be meant to be.

But if you feel comfortable enough with them, so as long as it feels right for both people involved, then things are likely on their way up.

3. You’re not constantly worried about the future.

When you’re finally in a good relationship, you should feel secure and confident about what the future might hold.

This doesn’t mean that there won’t be any bumps in the road — but if you can see yourself with this person for years to come, then it’s likely you’re ready for a new relationship.

4. You’re not constantly worried about your past relationships affecting this one

If you’ve been through a tough breakup or have had some bad experiences in the past, it can definitely make it challenging to get into another relationship.

But if those things no longer bother you and don’t seem to be affecting how you act around this new person, then that could be a good sign that you’re ready for this relationship.

5. You feel like an adult when you’re around them

The last sign that might indicate your time has come is if you can finally be yourself in front of this person without feeling ashamed or embarrassed about it later on down the road.

If being with someone feels natural and right, then perhaps now’s the perfect time to get into another relationship.

6. You find yourself looking forward to the next time you’ll see your partner

If you’re looking forward to the next time that you’ll be around your significant other, then that’s another one of the signs that might indicate it’s time for a new relationship.

This doesn’t mean you won’t get sick of them eventually — but if there is still enough excitement and thrill in this relationship after all this time together, then maybe now’s the right moment to take things up another notch.

7. Your sex life is better than ever before.

This one is pretty self-explanatory. If you’re enjoying great sex life with your partner, then it’s likely that things are going well in the relationship.

If this is your second chance at love, then it might just be getting better and better each time. But don’t worry if things aren’t perfect in this category — as long as both people are happy with how things are going, then everything should be just fine.

8. You are able to talk about past fights without getting emotional.

When you’re finally in a good relationship, talking about past fights or arguments should no longer be so difficult.

If this is your second chance at love and the person doesn’t seem to hold grudges against anything that happened before — then it might just mean everything’s feeling right between the two of you again.

It feels like they can read your mind sometimes because things are going well.

9. You don’t feel insecure around them anymore

This one could go either way depending on how long ago your previous relationships were, but generally speaking, people aren’t as quickly threatened by other people during their first few months together.

So if you find that you’re not feeling as insecure around them and don’t feel the need to put up a front, then it’s likely that things are going great.

10. You’ve stopped comparing this person to your past partners

This is another sign that shows you’re finally comfortable in this new relationship — if you’re no longer constantly comparing them to your old ones, then it might just mean that they stand out on their own.

If you’re able to finally stop dwelling on the past and are instead focusing on making new memories with this person, then it’s likely that things are going great.

“True love is your soul’s recognition of its counterpart in another.” –

John, from Wedding Crashers

Final Thought

In conclusion, if you’re noticing that most (or all) of these signs are true for your current relationship, then it’s likely you’re READY for a new one. Just be sure to keep an open mind and heart, and enjoy the ride.

If you want this relationship to last long-term, then make sure to not take things for granted.

Even though things might seem perfect right now, they can always change in the future, so just be grateful for every moment that you get to spend with this person and don’t forget to show them how much you care.

