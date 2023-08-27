Cheers to That! How a Dusty Bottle of Champagne Came to Represent a Father’s Love for Queer Son

By I’m From Driftwood

When Peter Pinto was just a child, his father brought home a large bottle of champagne for no apparent reason. For years, this mysterious bottle stayed on the porch of the family’s trailer home, remaining untouched. Milestone after milestone, from graduations to new homes, the bottle remained corked as Peter’s father insisted on opening it at the “right time.” Many years later, when the newly-married Peter was bringing his husband to Thanksgiving dinner for the first time, something unexpected happened right before the family was about to eat. After briefly disappearing with no explanation, Peter’s dad emerged from the basement with that dusty two-decades old bottle of champagne, explaining, “This is the day it needed to be opened.

My name is Peter Pinto. I’m from Milford, Pennsylvania. I grew up in a very low-income household. My parents were newlyweds, didn’t have a lot of money. We were on food stamps, WIC, and all the things that people were back in the 80s. I grew up living in a trailer park. I always preface it was one of the nicer trailers.

When I was like 10 or 11, my father brought home a bottle of champagne, a very large, impressive black bottle of champagne. I remember him not bringing it inside. It was fall or early winter, so we left it out on the porch. It just lived on the porch, and it became a joke. Like, “Oh, there’s a bottle of champagne on the porch.” You know, it’s…

Fast forward to my freshman year of high school, my parents had saved up enough to actually buy a home. So we got this little house in Milford, in the middle of the woods, really sweet, really lovely. My parents had enough left over from the down payment to renovate and built a room for my brother and me in what was the attic. We moved in, got settled, and I’m thinking now’s the perfect time for us to, you know, during the housewarming, to open that weird bottle of champagne that was hiding on the porch.

My father said no, this is not the right time.

I graduate high school, still not time. I moved to Manhattan, which is where I have been since 1999. I moved to Manhattan for university. Some people have spectacular coming-out stories. My coming-out story was fairly boring. I mean, you know, and because honestly, the only person I ever had to come out to was my mother. I was home for the summer from college, and I remember I was driving her home, because at that point, we were actually working in the same place.

I randomly brought it up, and it was one of those things, it was kind of like a revelation for her. She was like, “Oh, yeah.” It became harder as I got older. So for her, it became, “You’re gay, and that’s fine, but what will my friends think of me?”

I graduated college. My brother actually graduates from high school the same year I graduate college, another perfect time to open that weird bottle of champagne. Nope, my father said nope.

And at this point, it’s gone from living on the porch of the trailer to living in the basement of my parents’ home, and like literally under the stairs, collecting dust. We get to 2005. I’ve graduated. I have gone from being a performer to being a writer. Now I’m just a working fool in Manhattan, doing theater when I can, how I want to.

And I meet my husband, Joey. That was 2005. About a year and a half later, we, um, I asked him to marry me. He says yes. And then we kind of put it off. We were like, you know what? We’re gonna do it when it feels right, when it’s legal, and when it’s right for everybody.

So 2011 comes along, and it’s made fully legal in New York. And we’re like, okay, now is the time. We’ve got the license, and we’re kind of sitting on it. In that year, we couldn’t afford to take a vacation, so we did a staycation. It was a lot of stuff, like a lot of visiting stores, antique shops, eating, you know, what have you. And I said, you know, while we’re here, do you want to get married? We literally planned nothing. We had the license already. We made the announcement on Facebook. You know, anybody who wants to come can come.

The night before, I get a very strongly worded email from my mother. You know, how could you do this to me? What are you doing? Why? And I’m like, you know, you can choose to be part of our life or not. It’s your choice. I will always love you, no matter what your choice is.

Joey and I had our wedding. The very first thing we did was go down to City Hall with our chosen family and got married here in the city.

Fast forward through the end of the year. We’re still living together. My mother, who up until this point had never… They had met Joey before. They knew we were married. My mother said, you know, you’re coming up for Thanksgiving. Why don’t you bring Joey? And I said, are you okay with that? And she said, absolutely. And I said, okay, great, fabulous.

We take the train. We get there. You know, my parents have already met him, but this was a little bit more… This is the first time he had been invited to their home. You know, it’s Thanksgiving. We’ve had it. We got there the day before, so we… Like, they basically got to know him.

We sat around, had drinks, watched movies, went shopping. My parents were doing their best to get to know him. And, you know, the next day was Thanksgiving, and we’re getting ready to eat dinner, and we’re all sitting around the kitchen table, and my father has filled the table up, and we’re all serving ourselves, and we’re literally getting ready to lift the forks, and my father said, “I knew I forgot something.”

He disappears, and we’re all just sitting there. You know, we’re not even thinking anything of it. We’re, like, don’t even know what he’s thinking, but, like, literally, even my mother’s like…what?

My father comes up with that bottle of champagne, covered in dust, and he says, “This is what it was for.” And he takes a paper towel, and he just wipes it down, and he pops it, and we each get a glass, and he’s like, “I’ve been saving this for this long. This is the day it needed to be opened.

He was waiting all this time for that moment to happen. Maybe he didn’t even know what he was holding it on for. Yeah, holding on for it for… Like, he might not have known, but it would feel right when it was the right moment. Joey and I have been together for 18 years this past June, and my parents adore him, and, you know, my little brother adores him. He is part of their family, and as much as I am a part of his on his side.

So that bottle of champagne, it was meant for something, and that’s what it was meant for.

