Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Childless Matriarchs W/ Louisa Garrett [Podcast]

Childless Matriarchs W/ Louisa Garrett [Podcast]

Mia talks about the childless matriarch and invites Louisa Garrett to explain the concept to the rest of us.

by Leave a Comment

 

On the fifth episode of Shit We Don’t Talk About; Mia talks about the childless matriarch and invites Louisa Garrett to explain the concept to the rest of us. Typically, the world is divided up into mothers and non-mothers. Introducing the childless matriarch, a woman of power who might help rear some of the children in her family as well as in the community. They might be an involved aunt, for example.

Women have long been held to the stereotype that they need to have families and become moms and this is a topic just begging to be explored!

.

.

In Louisa’s family, raising children relies on the village, or the circle of people you are closest to. Women without children aren’t looked down on or expected to have kids. They are recognized for their important role in children’s lives. Just because you’re not the mom or the parent, that doesn’t mean that you can’t have a good influence and be there as a listening ear.

Three takeaways from this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast.

  1. Kids often are more comfortable listening to adults who aren’t their parents.
  2. You can be a positive role model for kids & young adults without being a parent.
  3. Be respectful of the different female dynamics in our world. And above all, be kind to women who make decisions about their lives no matter what they are. Louisa’s #makekindloud mission is a great reminder to do that.

No one has any right to make anyone else uncomfortable about their life’s choices. Some women don’t want to have kids of their own. It doesn’t mean they don’t like to be around kids, but as Mia put it, maybe there’s no baby coming because even a Nativity scene can’t help that. Let women own their lives and their bodies. Pregnancy can be magical without making every woman want to rush out and get knocked up!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Surprise! You can be childless and supportive and even childless, and a grandparent as Louisa is. After all, we belong to each other. We are all in this together, and giving each other grace when it comes to personal decisions is going to make us even closer. For more on this subject, make sure to follow Louisa at Makekindloud.com.

Remember, when we commit to talking about the shit we don’t talk about, we’ll be okay.

Til next week. Tune in. Turn on. Talk.

About Louisa

Louisa Garrett is the architect behind the movements #MakeKindLoud and Pass the Love…something that was born from her own frustration with the world, the politics, the negativity, the hatred towards others. Louisa examined her own story to discover things she didn’t like and made a conscious decision to change the way she was showing up in the world.

“Go Be the Change You Wish to See in the World” — That is what Louisa is doing.

Now, she speaks to corporations, groups, organizations, schools, and challenges them to find ways to #MakeKindLoud. She hosts weekly online conversations and interviews the heroes among us who are making the world better in their own kind ways.

Find Louisa here:

https://makekindloud.com

https://facebook.com/makekindloud

https://facebook.com/louisa.garrett1

https://instagram.com/makekindloud

https://instagram.com/lou_4_real

 

Become a full-time supporter of Mia and the podcast at https://anchor.fm/miavosslive/support

Find Mia On Social Media here.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | RadioPublic | PocketCasts | Anchor

This post was previously published on miavoss.live.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Miavoss.live

 

About Mia Voss

Shit We Don't Talk About Podcast takes on topics that deserve more airtime!

Mia Voss is the series host & is also an opinionated brand ambassador, livestreamer and mouthy activist.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x