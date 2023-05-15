Children Are ‘Not Active Enough’ to Be Happy and Healthy in Response to Rising Childhood Obesity and Diabetes: Charity Statement

Whilst exercise alone is not the silver bullet solution to this crisis, it is compounded by the fact that our children are simply not active enough to
|Following new analysis from the NHS showing the numbers of youngsters having treatment for conditions usually seen in middle-aged adults has soared in the last decade, children’s charity the Youth Sport Trust has responded to the news that more children now have high blood pressure, knee problems and Type 2 Diabetes.
|
Alison Oliver MBE, Chief Executive of the Youth Sport Trust, said:
“Whilst exercise alone is not the silver bullet solution to this crisis, it is compounded by the fact that our children are simply not active enough to remain happy and healthy. There is a compelling evidence base for more play and sport in children’s lives. Unhappy, unhealthy children don’t learn effectively. If children don’t learn, they don’t achieve their potential in life and we don’t have a society fit for the future.
“60 minutes of vigorous activity a day is the Chief Medical Officers’ minimum guidance. Our new research shows that many parents underestimate this amount by 50%. That’s why this National School Sports Week we are urging parents and schools to make the #PledgeToPlay.”
Photo credit: iStock.com