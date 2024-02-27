Chinese Zodiac 2024 Love Predictions: What Will Your Love Life Look Like During the Year of the Dragon?

February 10th marks the Lunar New Year, otherwise known as the Chinese New Year. You may be wondering what the Year of the Wood Dragon has in store for your love life. Let’s take a closer look at what each of the Chinese zodiac signs has to look forward to during the upcoming year.

Rat

Birth years: 1900, 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

If you’re a single Rat who wants to settle down, the Year of the Dragon just may be your lucky year. The Rat is encouraged to get married this year.

May 25th through September 28th are your luckiest days for a long-lasting marriage, according to the Hindustan Times.

Ox

Birth years: 1901, 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

The Ox won’t be the luckiest Chinese zodiac when it comes to love this year. Whether you’re in a committed relationship or not, it would be wise to choose your words carefully in 2024. According to CNN, you’re more likely to experience conflicts this year.

Tiger

Birth Years: 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

The year of the Dragon is likely to bring new romantic opportunities for those born during the Year of the Tiger!

So, when will you meet the one? According to CNN, tigers who were born during the beginning of the year are more likely to find love at the end of the year, while those born at the end of the year are likely to meet someone early in 2024.

Rabbit

Birth Years: 1903, 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you’re already in a committed relationship, 2024 is a great time to consider starting a family.

For Rabbits who are single, you might want to work on putting yourself out there this summer. Reader’s Digest reports that August will be a lucky month when it comes to finding love for those born under this Chinese zodiac sign.

Dragon

Birth years: 1904, 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

In 2024, those who were born during the Year of the Dragon will be the luckiest in love. Since it is the Year of the Wood Dragon, those born during the months of January or February during any of the years of the Dragon will be even more lucky.

If you’re a male and Dragon is your Chinese zodiac sign, there’s a chance that you might fall in love with a female pig in 2024, according to the Hindustan Times.

Snake

Birth years: 1905, 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

According to Reader’s Digest, the Snake Goddess Nuwa oversees fertility. So it may come as no surprise to learn that the Year of the Dragon may bring good fortune to those born during the Year of the Snake who are trying to conceive! Baby dust!

Horse

Birth years: 1906, 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

If you were born during the Year of the Horse, there will be lots of opportunities for you to travel this year. And as luck would have it, you’re more likely to meet that special someone during your travels!

Sheep (Goat)

Birth years: 1907, 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Reader’s Digest reports that April and July will be the luckiest months of the year for Sheep, since they’ll be feeling more confident and extroverted than usual. This is a great time to put yourself out there and try to meet someone!

If you’re looking for love, one of your friends may introduce you to someone who you’re compatible with, according to CNN.

Monkey

Birth years: 1908, 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

The Monkey is one of the best friends of the Dragon, which means it’s likely to see great luck throughout 2024. Since it’s the Year of the Wood Dragon, that luck runs even deeper. Monkeys do love wood, afterall! This is a good omen for Monkeys.

2024 is believed to be a good year to find love or make a deeper commitment. They’re likely to experience luck in love during the months of April and October, according to Reader’s Digest.

Rooster

Birth Years: 1909, 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Those boring during the Year of the Rooster are expected to have good luck in love. If this is your Chinese zodiac sign and you don’t already have a significant other, the odds are in your favor in 2024.

Dog

Birth Years: 1910, 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

If your Chinese zodiac sign is the Dog, you’re in luck! This sign is expected to be one of the luckiest in love this year — thanks to the good compatibility between the Dog and the Dragon.

In 2024, individuals born during the Year of the Dog are encouraged to take the next step in their relationships and get married. If you get married this year, it may lead to a long-lasting marriage. If you’re in a relationship with an Ox, your marriage is even more likely to stand the test of time!

Pig

Birth Years: 1911, 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

The Year of the Dragon is expected to be a good year for individuals born during the Year of the Pig.

According to the Hindustan Times, a female pig is expected to fall in love with a male dragon in 2024. This could be the fairytale romance you’ve been waiting for!

Pigs who are in committed relationships might also decide to work towards starting a family this year.

No matter what your Chinese zodiac sign is, may the Year of the Dragon help lead you to the right connections or strengthen your bonds if you’re already in a committed relationship!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Ivan Aleksic on Unsplash