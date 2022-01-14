Choices — We All Have Them. Even the Small One’s Matter

Yesterday, a Friday, I went to a very popular local market for some weekend groceries. It’s old school and fabulous in its range of goods and quality products. It is a go-to spot in our community, bringing in customers from wide distances. It’s very often so busy there is a lot of bumping into other customers and a brusk response from staff if one is not ready with their order when their “number” is called. It is not a place to window shop. One doesn’t go there for the customer service. One goes there for the product.

This day I went to the deli counter and picked my number, 79. Seventy-six (76) was being served. I stood patiently nearby.

77 was called and served.

78 was called and served.

80 was called.The customer raised their number and the server began walking to them, with his back to me.

Choices 1 — Do I speak up?

I actually stop and think, not reacting. I consciously decide to stand up for myself; thinking in some odd way that the server will respect me for being assertive.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa” I say somewhat urgently and with a slightly raised voice. The server stops and turns around to look at me. I hold up my number, 79, for him to see. “I have 79!” He replies, “I am serving 80, I called 79 four times.”

Choice 2 — How do I respond, do I escalate?

This time I react. “No, you didn’t. I’ve been standing right here the whole time and 79 was never called.” He then alludes to a confusion with the signage displaying the number being served. We then begin a short but overly terse back-and-forth, on both sides.

At this point, I realize we’ve, and more specifically I have drawn the unwanted attention of the other customers. I realize too that I am beginning to look like a jerk as the other customers know not the reason for my displeasure. They don’t care anyway. They just know an argument is beginning and they are not being served.

I then consciously shut up. The server too backs down and takes my order. A truce, all is good now. I think.

I stand nearby while my order (3/4 pounds of sliced turkey, 3/4 pounds of gouda cheese) is being processed. While waiting…

80 is again called, served, and delivered

81 is called, served, and delivered.

82 is called, served, and delivered.

83 is called, served, and delivered.

I look over at the server still processing my order. He is painstakingly taking his time, including taking breaks and conversing with his co-workers about a joke one told. Several minutes more pass. Was this a deliberate slight at me? A payback?

It felt like it, and the more closely I watched him the more my suspicions were confirmed — in my mind.

Choice 3 — How do I now respond, if at all, to the server presenting my order?

For this, I had time to think. Many thoughts went through my head. First of which was to be clever or snarky. I was rehearsing in my mind telling the server, “glad you didn’t hurt yourself” or “thanks for taking your merry time.” I thought the better of either and chose neither though that was my inner voice’s preference.

My next thought was to say nothing at all. Just accept my order and walk away. A passive-aggressive approach. I thought this safe and even reasonable. A win by omission. But still a slight.

The server handed me my order, “here you go, sir.” Consciously and deliberately as I also rehearsed, I replied, “thank you.” End of the transaction.

I did appreciate the “sir.” Perhaps I was just misreading the whole encounter and calmer heads should prevail.

Choice 4 — Do I do anything further to voice my dissatisfaction?

Do I raise this to “management?” Do I report the encounter, the server, to someone else at the market? I wanted to. I stewed over it. What would I say? Who would I say it to? Would it make any difference? Or, would it just be for my own misguided benefit to further speak out?

As I went through the check-out line I was waiting for the cashier to ask me “did you get everything you needed today, how was your experience shopping with us today?” Thankfully she spared me the opportunity of falling for that question in the negative. In fact, they don’t do that there anyways. Knowing what you want, ordering it, cashing out, and moving on is their way of business.

Photo by David Holifield on Unsplash

Later that night I enjoyed some fabulous Eggplant Parmesan followed by a slice of German Chocolate cake

— and “piece” of mind.

Choice 5 — Do I go back?

Sure I do. 79 was just a number in the past.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

