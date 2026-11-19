Nobody really teaches us how to choose a partner. We grow up learning how to be chosen. We learn to be agreeable, easy to love, and quick to read a room. Somewhere along the way, being wanted becomes important enough that we spend more time thinking about whether someone likes us than whether we genuinely like the life we might have with them.

It’s worth thinking about what an ordinary day with this person might look like. What would it be like to share a home, make decisions together, deal with responsibilities, or get through a difficult week? Would you enjoy their company when there’s nothing particularly exciting happening?

It’s easy to get caught up in the intensity of a relationship, particularly when the feelings are new. Strong emotions can make us feel as though we’ve found something extraordinary, but the strength of our feelings doesn’t necessarily tell us much about the person we’re with. What matters just as much is how someone behaves when things aren’t going their way, how they speak to you when they’re tired, and whether the kindness they show you in the good moments is still there when life becomes a little less convenient.

I think we can be so focused on how a relationship makes us feel that we don’t always pay enough attention to these things. We might overlook a dismissive remark, brush aside behavior that makes us uncomfortable, or convince ourselves that a difficult side of someone’s personality will eventually change. Nobody gets everything right, of course, but there’s a difference between accepting that someone is human and repeatedly making excuses for behavior that affects how you feel.

Being thoughtful about who you choose doesn’t mean becoming overly critical or looking for reasons to reject someone. It means being honest with yourself. You can be open to love without switching off your judgement. You can enjoy getting to know someone while still paying attention to whether you genuinely like the person they are.

The person you choose will become part of so much of your everyday life. There will be dinners, mornings, errands, household responsibilities, conversations about things that need fixing, and evenings when neither of you has much to say. You’ll get to know each other’s habits, moods, little irritations, and ways of dealing with the world. It’s worth asking yourself whether this is someone whose company you would enjoy through all of that.

Think about the little things, too. I think there’s something reassuring about being with someone who doesn’t go to bed without wishing you goodnight, even after an argument or a difficult conversation. They may still be hurt or angry or simply having a difficult day. But they remember that the person they’re arguing with is also the person they love. Their feelings about the disagreement haven’t made the relationship, or the affection they have for you, disappear.

Of course, this doesn’t mean pretending everything is fine or avoiding difficult conversations. It means being able to disagree and still treat each other with care. You can be upset with someone and still remember that you’re on the same team. I think there’s a lot of comfort in knowing that even when things aren’t going well, you haven’t stopped being important to each other.

A relationship isn’t made up entirely of the big gestures and memorable moments. Much of it is found in the familiar routines, the shared responsibilities, and the comfort of having someone around with whom you can simply be yourself. Imagine spending years with someone whose presence makes even the quieter parts of life enjoyable. There’s a lot to be said for that kind of companionship.

It’s worth looking for someone who doesn’t just love you but knows how to love you well. Someone with whom you can have a disagreement without it becoming a question of where you stand, and with whom you can enjoy the simple things without feeling that every moment needs to be made special.

Choose someone whose company you enjoy even when there’s nothing special happening. Someone with whom a quiet evening at home can be just as enjoyable as a weekend away.

Because when you look back on a life you’ve built together, it won’t be made up only of the occasions you celebrated or the places you travelled to. It will be made up of all those ordinary days in between, too. Make sure you choose someone with whom you want to live.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Love relationships? We promise to have a good one with your inbox.

Subcribe to get 3x weekly dating and relationship advice.

Did you know? We have 8 publications on Medium. Join us there!

***

–

Photo credit: Heng Chiu On Unsplash