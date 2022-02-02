There are already complaints of how nominating a Black woman isn’t fair to everybody. Biden is not choosing the best person but deciding to choose someone based on their race and gender. This is incredibly hypocritical for any white person, especially a white man to exclaim. As stated before, white people do not see themselves as an ethnic group; they see themselves as the default. So, there’s rarely a problem when a white man is elevated and promoted for any reason. It’s assumed that he is qualified for the job. It’s assumed he’s the best fit. And it’s assumed that it would be good for the environment culturally. Plus, it’s seen as the “natural order” of things. Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s qualifications were never seriously questioned. Only his status as a rapist was questioned. And STILL, it wasn’t enough for him to not get the nomination or the job.

The first Black woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court will be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action and she will “probably not get a single Republican vote,” U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, said today. Haven’t white men been the beneficiary of “affirmative action” for, literally, centuries? Plus, studies show that white women benefit more from affirmative action than any other group. And we know, Judge Amy Amy Coney is far far less qualified and has less experience.

All BIWOC, and particularly Black women arguably, are the least of us socially and economically. Black women historically have had to be overqualified for any higher position they have received. There is an old African American saying “You have to work twice as hard to be considered half as good.” In my show, Angry Black Woman 101: a workshop, I say the beginning of that old adage and when I indicate for the audience to complete the statement, they do. Loudly. Black people of all ages have heard this statement growing up and know it to be true. BIWOC, and indeed all women, have seen time and time again, themselves being left out of getting promotions in favor of someone else simply because they have lighter skin and a penis.”

