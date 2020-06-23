Get Daily Email
Choosing Beyond the Definitions of Sexuality

Choosing Beyond the Definitions of Sexuality

Are you judging other people’s sexuality or your own?

By Danielle

Are you judging other people’s sexuality or your own?

Access Consciousness facilitator Christopher Hughes shares some amazing insight on what tools you can use in order to escape judgment and have more freedom.

On today’s podcast:

  • Choose the lightness
  • You should stop judging
  • Receive everything from everyone
  • Don’t surround yourself with people who are judging you
  • Join one of Chris’s Right Voice For You classes in Rome, Italy

Links:

Learn how to stop judging yourself and other people and create a new reality filled with possibilities!

Get the bonus: Choosing Beyond The Definitions Of Sexuality

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

Previously published on simonemilasas

Photo credit: shutterstock

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

