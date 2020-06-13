Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Chat with Christian Sorenson on Sex and Gender

Chat with Christian Sorenson on Sex and Gender

What happens when an independent philosopher takes on the defining of sex, gender, and the differences between the ideas of sex and gender?

Christian is a Philosopher that comes from Belgium. What identifies him the most and above all is simplicity, for everything is better with “vanilla flavour.” Perhaps, for this reason, his intellectual passion is criticism and irony, in the sense of trying to reveal what “hides behind the mask,” and give birth to the true. For him, ignorance and knowledge never “cross paths.” What he likes the most in his leisure time, is to go for a walk with his wife.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: What is biological sex?

Christian Sorenson: Is the sex determined by a “particular genotype,” and to which they “generally” correspond “primary and secondary” sexual characteristics.

Jacobsen: What is gender?

Sorenson: In my opinion, is a concept that “simultaneously” integrates “psychological sexual orientation” with “primary and secondary sexual” characteristics.

Jacobsen: What are the types of sexes?

Sorenson: I believe that these respectively are those of: man, woman, “pseudo-man,” “pseudo-woman,” “mini-woman,” mini-man” and hermaphrodite.

Jacobsen: What are the kinds of genders?

Sorenson: Are those of man, woman, and transgender. Nevertheless from my point of view, “transsexuals” which currently are wrongly categorized as “masculine gender,” should be respected and therefore considered instead as a “gender in itself,” either by assuming it as an “independent fourth” one or as being “part of transgenders.”

Jacobsen: What relates the biological sexes and the genders?

Sorenson: In my opinion, what relates both of them is “psychological sexuality,” in relation concretely to “sexual orientation” and to “sexual object election.”

Jacobsen: How does biological sex and gender relate to the colloquial or common notions of men and women as general categories?

Sorenson: I feel they are related, through a “men-woman stereotyping,” which is based on “conditioning factors” of psychological, social and cultural nature.

Jacobsen: Sex and gender is a sociopolitical controversy too. How does the sociopolitical Left get sex and gender wrong, typically?

Sorenson: In my opinion, their “main error” regards the fact that they are not able to visualize “sex and gender” as “dynamically evolving constructs,” and therefore they “do not integrate” these sufficiently to transform them into a “complex unit,” capable to admit “different flexible interpretations,” as a function of “variable approach angles,” and depending on “the prism” through which they are analyzed.

Jacobsen: How does the sociopolitical Right get sex and gender wrong, typically?

Sorenson: Sociopolitical Right, usually believes in a “fixed unidirectional relationship” between “sex and gender,” since they conceive both concepts in a “univocal and prejudiced” way, due to “psycho-social and cultural perspectives,” which in turn are consequence of “rigid conservatory moral belief structures,” associated at its base with “extremist religious systems” that generally are of “Christian and Islamic” origin.

Jacobsen: What are sex differences between men and women?

Sorenson: Visualizing it from “a current perspective,” and leaving aside what are “genotypes and primary sexual characteristics,” it seems to me that from “a phenotypic” point of view, and specifically regarding to “secondary sexual characteristics,” the differences between men and woman “are increasingly relative and minimal,” and therefore at this point, it “is not possible” to establish any “categorization” in relation to them

Jacobsen: What are the gender differences between men and women?

Sorenson: If from a sexual point of view, differences between men and women “are insignificant,” then in relation “to gender” these are expectable to be “almost nil.” In this sense, I believe that increasingly, we are heading towards “the abolition” of “dichotomous gender concepts,” and instead “we evolve,” in direction of a “unique and integrated” one, that I would denominate as “androgynous unisex gender,” and through which ultimately it would be possible to reach greater “consistency-coherence,” in relation to what I consider as our “constitutive biological bisexuality.”

Scott Douglas Jacobsen founded In-Sight: Independent Interview-Based Journal and In-Sight Publishing. He authored/co-authored some e-books, free or low-cost

***

Image Credit: Christian Sorenson.

About Scott Douglas Jacobsen

Scott Douglas Jacobsen is the Founder of In-Sight: Independent Interview-Based Journal and In-Sight Publishing. Jacobsen works for science and human rights, especially women’s and children’s rights. He considers the modern scientific and technological world the foundation for the provision of the basics of human life throughout the world and advancement of human rights as the universal movement among peoples everywhere. You can contact Scott via email, his website, or Twitter.

