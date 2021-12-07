Cintas Offers Skin Tone Bandages

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS), a leading provider of workplace first aid, safety supplies and training services, today announced the launch of its Skin Tone Bandages. Cintas is working with Tru-Colour® to expand their bandage options which now includes three skin tone shades – dark brown, brown and beige.

Mark Carter, President and COO of Cintas First Aid & Safety said, “I’m extremely proud that we’re launching Skin Tone Bandages. Not only are we helping customers treat minor injuries, we’re now helping them support diversity for their business.”

This unique, patent pending box contains three compartments, one for each shade. The user can differentiate between shades based on the compartment and clear wrapper.

With over 80 locations in North America and 1,500+ service routes connecting to customers daily, Cintas provides businesses with more than 6 million industry-leading safety products every year.

“Our Skin Tone Bandage offering is about more than just a great new product. We’re excited to help our customers demonstrate their commitment to both Diversity & Inclusion and employee Safety & Health,” said Todd VanHouten, Director of Product Development.

For more information about Cintas products and services, please visit https://www.cintas.com/firstaidsafety/.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

This post was previously published on Business Wire.

Photo credit: Business Wire