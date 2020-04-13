Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Cis Females Don’t Notice These Things

Cis Females Don’t Notice These Things

Not a day goes by I don't give thanks to modern science.

I grew up, and lived until a few months ago, in a body that was terribly wrong for me. But recently – thank God! – I’ve been surgically cured.

And since then I’ve run into so many moments of random happiness, where I’m overwhelmed by gratitude for what modern medicine has done for me, I feel like I should be keeping a list.

These are all things – random, little things – that cis women would never notice or think about, but to me, they mean the world:

1. Sitting on the toilet bowl, I glanced down and saw a flash of white. Intrigued, I looked again. What is that? It was the toilet bowl, of course. Which I could see through the gap between my legs. Because, for the first time in my life, there was nothing there blocking the view!

2. Sitting down I keep having the urgent desire to cross my legs. I have to remind myself: why should I? There’s nothing I need to hide.

3. A couple of times I’ve walked up a flight of stairs, and at the top I’ll pause, almost in amazement, just being so grateful that nothing made me feel bad about myself.

4. I was applying lotion to my feet and happened to catch sight of my panties, with a bulge in the middle. Immediately I averted my eyes. Until I remembered: there’s nothing there that isn’t me anymore. The bulge was just that, a bulge.

5. Today my hands drifted onto my lap – by accident because I’ve got in the habit of not putting them there. But can you imagine my joy when I didn’t feel the thing that felt so wrong and used to take up that space?

6. While I was peeing I noticed that some of it was spraying horizontally, almost hitting the toilet bowl. Instinctually, my hand moved down to that area… to move what? There’s nothing there 😀

7. At my hostel in Kolkata, there’s a sign on the washroom doors. “Gentlemen: Stand closer! It’s shorter than you think. Ladies: please remain seated for the entire performance.”

Now, even with a male body, I never peed standing up – long before I knew why, I knew it just felt wrong. But it’s SO nice to walk in the washroom knowing that this sign puts me in the right box now 🙂

That’s just a shortlist of some things, many of which I couldn’t have done before the surgery, that I’ve noticed recently. Of course, it’s hardly exhaustive. Since the day of my operation (10 January), a day hasn’t gone by without me thinking, in such gratitude, that I’m finally female. (Just like a day didn’t go by between when I started presenting as a woman, to my sex change, without me thinking about how WRONG that body was.)

I’d meant to keep this list going until I reached ten, but a week has passed and a thousand other things are cropping up in my mind. So it’s time to submit this. Reflections of a transsexual.

About Jane Sofia Struthers

Jane Sofia Struthers is very interested in gender, masculinity and femininity. Particularly in its perception in society, by men. In fact, she spent most of her life in a male body, thinking she was something like genderless, or agender, before she realized that she's just a woman.

