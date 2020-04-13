Cis Females Don’t Notice These Things

I grew up, and lived until a few months ago, in a body that was terribly wrong for me. But recently – thank God! – I’ve been surgically cured.

And since then I’ve run into so many moments of random happiness, where I’m overwhelmed by gratitude for what modern medicine has done for me, I feel like I should be keeping a list.

These are all things – random, little things – that cis women would never notice or think about, but to me, they mean the world:

1. Sitting on the toilet bowl, I glanced down and saw a flash of white. Intrigued, I looked again. What is that? It was the toilet bowl, of course. Which I could see through the gap between my legs. Because, for the first time in my life, there was nothing there blocking the view!

2. Sitting down I keep having the urgent desire to cross my legs. I have to remind myself: why should I? There’s nothing I need to hide.

3. A couple of times I’ve walked up a flight of stairs, and at the top I’ll pause, almost in amazement, just being so grateful that nothing made me feel bad about myself.

4. I was applying lotion to my feet and happened to catch sight of my panties, with a bulge in the middle. Immediately I averted my eyes. Until I remembered: there’s nothing there that isn’t me anymore. The bulge was just that, a bulge.

5. Today my hands drifted onto my lap – by accident because I’ve got in the habit of not putting them there. But can you imagine my joy when I didn’t feel the thing that felt so wrong and used to take up that space?

6. While I was peeing I noticed that some of it was spraying horizontally, almost hitting the toilet bowl. Instinctually, my hand moved down to that area… to move what? There’s nothing there 😀

7. At my hostel in Kolkata, there’s a sign on the washroom doors. “Gentlemen: Stand closer! It’s shorter than you think. Ladies: please remain seated for the entire performance.”

Now, even with a male body, I never peed standing up – long before I knew why, I knew it just felt wrong. But it’s SO nice to walk in the washroom knowing that this sign puts me in the right box now 🙂

That’s just a shortlist of some things, many of which I couldn’t have done before the surgery, that I’ve noticed recently. Of course, it’s hardly exhaustive. Since the day of my operation (10 January), a day hasn’t gone by without me thinking, in such gratitude, that I’m finally female. (Just like a day didn’t go by between when I started presenting as a woman, to my sex change, without me thinking about how WRONG that body was.)

I’d meant to keep this list going until I reached ten, but a week has passed and a thousand other things are cropping up in my mind. So it’s time to submit this. Reflections of a transsexual.

Not a day goes by I don’t give thanks to modern science.

