Clear Signs She’s Ready for a Serious Relationship with You

We talk about how men just want to sleep around and never commit. But in reality, women aren’t that different.

Especially nowadays when the media encourages women to stay single forever, committing to a man has become a choice — rather than an obligation.

On the other hand, choosing a woman who’s ready to be in a serious relationship is important. You want to make sure she has the quality to be a true partner and worth fighting for.

Otherwise, something like this will happen — where she packed her bag and left the moment things get tough.

Here are some clear signs she’s ready to build a life together with you:

Realistic expectations

Women are known for their unrealistic expectations. Not all, of course. But I’m a woman myself and it can be true sometimes.

We tend to have too high of expectations.

I’ll give you the most common basic example. Back in my home country (Indonesia), there’s this unspoken rule that once you marry a woman, you have to give her allowance money.

All of my married friends are getting a monthly allowance just to buy makeup and update their wardrobes.

So even when we were kids, we already had this expectation in our heads that someone would take care of us.

All we need to do is to look for the husband and hopefully, he’s rich enough to support our lifestyle.

So when the man who isn’t falling into that type of system decided to ask for a 50:50 effort, the woman got upset. There are so many expectations that women don’t want to talk about openly.

So knowing how high her expectation is will be the first thing you need to pay attention to. Are they realistic? Do you think you can fulfill it?

As much as it is important to make her happy, you also need to know your limit. Too much compromise without anything in return is never a good thing.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Shared values and goals

Women tend to romanticize relationships more compared to men.

I’ve known many of them who call it quits because the relationship feels boring or not “exciting” enough.

They think it’s all about growing old together while in love all the fucking time.

This is also why statically it’s the women who initiate divorce first.

Practicality matters more if you want to build a long-term relationship. Simply falling madly in love with each other isn’t enough because the phase will expire really fast.

So having a discussion about your values and goals early on can help both you and her avoid disappointment in the future.

Too many couples talk about serious stuff too late. They end up expecting the other person to be “flexible”.

Talking about practical things such as which city you want to settle down in, money-related topics, and house purchases aren’t taboo.

Feelings come and go but most times, people hold the same goals and values.

The common habit of women in relationships

I’m a woman and sometimes I complain too much. It’s nothing new.

But there’s a difference between complaining just for the sake of it and doing it because you genuinely want to improve your relationship.

Last week I visited a friend in Toronto. Apparently, his parents haven’t gotten along for 10 years and fights happen almost every day.

When I got the time to sit down with his mother, she made it clear that she indeed hates her husband.

So I asked what’s the main reason, and she couldn’t come up with one. Her answer was so vague.

“Oh he’s changed and he didn’t do stuff that I expected him to do”

I hate to say this but a relationship would never work if you don’t know how to communicate your needs.

What exactly do you need? And on top of all, what can you do to make things better?

Because it’s impossible to expect your partner to do all the work while you’re just sitting there and complaining.

With that being said, it should be a priority to know your partner as a person.

Do they always complain and do nothing about their problems? Take a closer look at how they handle life when shit hits the fan.

Some traits you might want to highlight

Everyone’s needs in a partner are different. So your time to give some thoughts on it.

Is she responsible enough?

How’s her understanding level?

Is she the type of person who holds grudges and resentments for a long time?

Is she sensitive enough to understand your pain too?

It might take time until you’re 100% sure about your choice. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start as early as possible.

Many people focus too much on general points: religion, work, hobbies, and family.

Those are also important but at the end of the day, it’s gonna be you and her who will build life together.

It doesn’t matter how religious she is or how interesting her hobbies are, if she isn’t a team player it’s hard to make it work.

…

Marriage is hard work. If it’s that easy then most people would still end up together.

I also think it’s a waste of time to see it as a game rather than a lifetime commitment.

It’s not like casual dating where you just tell yourself “Let’s try and see what happens” because when it doesn’t work out, things can get really really ugly.

Choosing the right woman to settle down with is indeed tricky. Just like how hard it is for women to trust men in general.

But it can be done. Don’t lose faith just because everywhere you see, people just want to have casual dating.

Because at the end of the day, nothing beats that feeling of loving someone who loves you back.

It’s one of the greatest life experiences one should have at least once in a lifetime.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Toa Heftiba on Unsplash