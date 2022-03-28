Clinical Trials Substantially Underrepresent Ethnic and Racial Minorities Leading To Negative Impacts on Patients

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions addresses the importance of diversity in clinical trials with support from its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee in a new white paper entitled Diversity in Clinical Trials Participation: A Life Sciences Perspective. The paper highlights the striking disparity between U.S. clinical trial populations, the barriers relating to inclusion and the overall impact this has on patients, with a view that there needs to be broader institutional changes for greater progress in this space. The research demonstrates that without inclusion of diverse research participants, there is a limit in understanding how studies will translate into the real world.

Although over 40% of the U.S. population is comprised of ethnic and racial minorities, just five to ten percent are represented in clinical trial participation; a significant disproportion of this community. Despite pharmaceutical companies and sponsors of clinical trials increasing their focus to diversify trials, it remains a challenge for the healthcare industry. Diversity in Clinical Trials Participation: A Life Sciences Perspective explores five actionable, high impact and low-cost strategies to improve this industry-wide challenge in the near term. Pharmaceutical executives are welcome to download the paper by clicking here.

“Representation in clinical trials needs to improve if we are going to appropriately measure efficacy and safety of treatments in development. To that end, Trinity’s DEI team is committed to supporting our clients as they seek to improve diversity and inclusion, whether in trial recruitment or with their customer-facing initiatives,” said Herman Sanchez, Chief Business Officer and Executive DEI Sponsor at Trinity Life Sciences.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.

