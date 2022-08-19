Closing the Racial Wealth Gap Will Depend on Americans of Every Race

Summary: The causes of the racial wealth gap are complex and pervasive. Addressing these issues — from educational disparity to mass incarceration — will take work from Americans of every race. We can start with these steps.

Nearly six decades after the landmark Civil Rights Act was passed, racial inequality persists in the United States. Though it might not be immediately visible to some Americans, the financial disparities between Black and white households are both real and staggering. According to the Federal Reserve, the wealth of the average white family is eight times greater than that of the average Black family, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the problem.

Of course, the current global health crisis is just one of countless obstacles that have worked against Black Americans seeking financial security. The causes of the racial wealth gap are multifaceted and complex — and are as pervasive as solutions are elusive.

Causes of the Racial Wealth Gap: A Problematic Past

It’s hard to put your finger on one exact thing that has caused the financial disparity in the Black community because the list is lengthy. But one of the most well-documented barriers to financial prosperity for the community is Black children’s lack of equal access to education. The legacy of segregation — which is still a relatively recent chapter of our nation’s history — and the discriminatory tax laws that perpetuated it in the decades after Jim Crow have given rise to a public school system that has largely failed Black communities. Even in 2022, we all know the so-called “bad” side of town is home to the so-called “bad” schools.

Indeed, education and the racial wealth gap are deeply intertwined. Still, modern-day financial disparities between demographics are likely just as much a product of our government’s historical approach to criminal justice. Decades of discriminatory law enforcement practices and a legal system created and upheld by wealthy white Americans have stolen the lives of countless Black men. Even today, nearly 40% of inmates in American prisons are Black, yet we represent less than 15% of the country’s population.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The war on drugs, which accelerated the mass incarceration of Black Americans, has undoubtedly had a lasting effect on the Black community. During the crack cocaine epidemic, Black men were stripped from their homes and given lengthy prison sentences instead of receiving treatment for addiction and substance abuse. As those memories continue to haunt Black families, many have found it difficult to embrace the new narrative — that addicts should be rehabilitated rather than punished — now that white America is contending with the current opioid crisis. Just as contemporary Americans look back on slavery and wonder how it could ever happen, I’m sure that future generations will look back on the mass incarceration of Black fathers, sons, and brothers and wonder how we could call it justice.

If we don’t do anything to address these issues, things will only progress negatively. It can be easy to think, “We’re way past that,” or “We would never let that happen again,” but history tells us differently. In fact, it is happening again, in large part due to the racial wealth gap in America.

Hope for the Future: How to Close the Racial Wealth Gap

From the bombing of Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to the murders of Emmett Till and Martin Luther King Jr., our country’s past is filled with countless examples of appalling racial injustice. And yet it is still our country, and until we all face our shared history together, progress will be impossible to achieve and closing the racial wealth gap will be a far-off dream.

With that in mind, there are a number of steps Americans of every race can take to ensure that the struggles and triumphs of generations of Black people aren’t in vain. Here are steps we can take today to help close the racial wealth gap in America for good:

Business leaders: Create space for your Black employees.

The results of a 2019 study published by Coqual (formerly the Center for Talent Innovation) highlight the deficiencies of modern diversity and inclusion initiatives to ensure Black Americans have fair representation and access to opportunities in the workplace. Specifically, the study points out that existing strategies often conflate Black professionals with all people of color, noting that, “Approaches that have worked for other marginalized groups — notably White women — are often redeployed for Black professionals, despite the different challenges these groups face.”

Even though that same study found that Black professionals tend to be more ambitious than their white counterparts, the reality is that only 0.8% of Black adults in the U.S. are Fortune 500 CEOs, while just over 3% attain senior-level management positions. Moreover, just 31% of Black professionals have access to senior leaders at work. Non-Black business leaders can play a pivotal role in changing these statistics. By seeking out young Black professionals in an intentional way to provide guidance and mentorship, you’re creating opportunities that they would historically be excluded from and helping pave the way toward a more equitable economic future for all Black Americans.

2. Finance professionals: Learn about the obstacles Black Americans face.

In the 1920s, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was known as Black Wall Street. However, this thriving Black community was ultimately ravaged by terrorism, and the effects are still being felt today. In 2021, the majority of Black census tracts were far less likely to contain a bank branch than other neighborhoods. What’s more, Black adults have historically been the largest unbanked or underbanked population in the country. In contrast, a quick glance at Google maps reveals that Black neighborhoods are often hotspots for predatory loan operations.

Members of the financial community should strive to gain a greater understanding of the Black community’s eagerness to contribute to American economic progress and the hurdles that have stood in their way for decades. Doing so will provide context for the obstacles many Black Americans continue to face today, so you can play a positive part in empowering them to overcome those barriers.

3. Young Black Americans: Find a mentor.

Particularly in the corporate world, the old axiom, “It’s not what you know, but who you know that determines your success,” still rings true today. Although plenty of corporate boardrooms and C-suites remain exclusively non-Black, there are opportunities for young Black Americans to gain access to decision-making roles through the aid of an ally. No matter your career aspirations, older Black professionals will usually go above and beyond to help you navigate the professional world — you just have to ask. As Black Americans, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines as our country evolves; we have too much ground to make up to close the racial wealth gap.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Non-Black Americans can’t let feelings of guilt or shame related to the injustices of the past lead to complacency in the present. Feeling guilty is easy. Being a part of real, positive change is hard work. But this hard work to close the racial wealth gap will be worth the effort because an America that lifts up all its citizens, regardless of race or creed, is a better America for all.

Sources:

–https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/disparities-in-wealth-by-race-and-ethnicity-in-the-2019-survey-of-consumer-finances-20200928.htm – fig1

–https://www.bop.gov/about/statistics/statistics_inmate_race.jsp

–https://coqual.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/CoqualBeingBlackinCorporateAmerica090720-1.pdf

–https://www.brookings.edu/research/an-analysis-of-financial-institutions-in-black-majority-communities-black-borrowers-and-depositors-face-considerable-challenges-in-accessing-banking-services/

–https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/02/black-leaders-have-a-lot-of-advice-for-closing-the-racial-wealth-gap.html

—

Shutterstock image