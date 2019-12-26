Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Helps People With Anxiety and Depression

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Helps People With Anxiety and Depression

How CBT can work for you.

by Leave a Comment

What is cognitive behavioral therapy?

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy or CBT is a type of mental health treatment that helps people change their thoughts so that their emotions can change in turn. CBT relies on restructuring and reframing thoughts. The technique can be vital if you live with an anxiety disorder. When you have anxiety, you can become easily overwhelmed or jump to the worst conclusion. One of the things that CBT helps us do is avoid catastrophizing, which is leaping to a catastrophic conclusion. CBT is a game-changer for those who live with panic, depression, and anxiety as well as many people with eating disorders, substance use disorder, or other mental health conditions. Anxiety can be paralyzing, and CBT can help alleviate some of that stress.

CBT’s core principles

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, or CBT, helps people reframe their negative thought patterns. One of the things that is important to recognize when undergoing CBT is the underlying issues behind some of your repetitive, negative thoughts. For example, if you believe that you’re a bad friend, you’ll likely have repetitive, negative thoughts about impacting your friends or hurting their feelings. CBT will help you question those thoughts and identify where they came from. Let’s say that you’re in a situation where you hurt your friend’s feelings; your automatic thought, which you’ve discussed in CBT, is “I’m a bad friend.” CBT focuses on cognitive distortions and evaluating the evidence behind these negative thought patterns, so you might ask yourself what has led you to believe that this is true, which would be that you hurt your friend’s feelings. It would be jumping to conclusions because, in reality, hurting your friend’s feelings was likely a mistake and something you can correct. Jumping to the conclusion that you’re a bad friend is also an example of black and white thinking. You see things one way, and can’t deviate from that perspective. With Black and white thinking, you believe that something is all good or all bad, which is another core idea that you can focus on in CBT. People with anxiety often ruminate over what other people think about them; this is something that you can focus on in a CBT session with a therapist.

Facing your fears

Many people work on facing their fears in CBT. With a CBT therapist, you can discuss things that you’re afraid of, and your therapist will give you homework that’ll help you continue to work on this issue outside of therapy. People with generalized anxiety disorder, OCD, or other mental health conditions, sometimes struggle with intrusive thoughts. CBT offers a lot of different exercises that can help you to combat these intrusive thoughts and internalize that thoughts aren’t gospel and that they aren’t necessarily reality; they’re just thoughts, and you don’t need to listen to the thoughts that don’t serve you or aren’t good for you. Similarly, feelings are feedback. You don’t have to be ruled by negative emotions; you can work to understand them and see where they came from so that you can better manage the way that your feelings affect you and your life.

Why CBT works with anxiety and depression

Again, people with anxiety disorders tend to ruminate or obsess about negative thoughts. CBT can help you learn to recognize your thoughts as just that – thoughts – rather than something that defines reality or who you are. It can also help with Depression because when someone is depressed, they feel paralyzed. CBT can help lift that stagnation paralysis by helping people understand that they have some role in being able to change their thoughts and empowering them to believe that they can do the things that Depression has been getting in the way of.

Benefitting from CBT

Many people can get gratification from CBT and its subtypes. CBT is not just for people with anxiety and depression; you may also benefit from CBT if you have PTSD, phobias, OCD, struggles with anger, or a variety of other concerns. Learning to understand how your thoughts and patterns affect your daily life and relationships can be extremely powerful. Whether you’re working with an online therapist or someone in your local area, CBT can help you heal.

Stock photo ID:1164161587

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.