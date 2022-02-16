Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / “Colin In Black and White” The Kaepernick Curriculum!

“Colin In Black and White” The Kaepernick Curriculum!

A free 80+ page curriculum packed w resources & activities to guide youth through @Kaepernick7 's 6-episode limited series on Netflix!

Colin Kaepernick released his free “Colin in Black and White” curriculum in honor of Black History Month!

The stated learning goals are as follows:

  • Explore historical and contemporary manifestations of Blackness, power, identity, resistance, and liberation
  • Analyze how power and social transformation work through race and practices of racialization
  • Develop strategies for challenging oppressive systems to create a world where all communities can thrive.

This is meant to be a companion guide to his 6 part Netflix limited series.

Here’s the trailer:

You can download the free PDF of  “Colin in Black and White” curriculum guide here.

 

 

 

SPIKE LEE TO DIRECT MULTIPART DOCUMENTARY ON COLIN KAEPERNICK 

ESPN Films also announced that production has started on the previously announced multi-part documentary on Colin Kaepernick, with Spike Lee on board to direct. The project was announced last year as part of The Walt Disney Company’s overall first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick’s production arm Ra Vision Media.

 

Kaepernick, who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey, is collaborating closely with Lee who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective.

The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films and produced by 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks. Kaepernick is partnering with former ESPN television personality Jemele Hill, who is also a producer on the project.

 

Further details on the project will be announced at a later date.

 

About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is a professional NFL Super Bowl quarterback who fights oppression globally. Originally fully funded by Kaepernick, he founded the global Know Your Rights Camps to advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders. In 2018, he completed his Million Dollar Pledge, where he personally donated one million dollars to thirty-seven different organizations fighting for justice such as Assata’s Daughters, Standing Rock, United We Dream and more. He also rallied the support of many friends including Alicia Keys, J. Cole, Kobe Bryant, Serena Williams, Steph Curry, Zendaya and more, who matched his donations to raise an additional $400,000+ for these organizations to continue their work on the ground in the communities.

He has done previous work with Camp Taylor, an organization helping children with congenital heart defects after being adopted by parents who lost two children due to heart defects. Kaepernick has received the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, ACLU’s Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award, The Puffin/Nation Prize for Creative Citizenship, Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience Award, The W.E.B. Du Bois Medal from Harvard University’s Hutchins Center and was awarded the Len Eshmont by his NFL teammates, which is considered the most prestigious honor the players vote on.

***

all art – kaepernick7.com

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

