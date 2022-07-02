CommScope Joins the CEO Action to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announces today that Chuck Treadway, President and CEO, joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace through CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™.

By signing on to this commitment, CommScope is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected – a place where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of over 2,200 signatories have already shared more than 1,800 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, at CEOAction.com.

“It is important to provide a space for conversation, engagement and advancement around diversity and inclusion,” said Chuck Treadway, President and CEO. “Welcoming broader perspectives and adopting new ideas, which arise out of an inclusive environment, will make CommScope a better company. I am proud to commit to this endeavor and look forward to turning our conversations into actions.”

Organizations signing the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A study revealed that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component towards fostering innovation.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

CommScope is one of 30 companies in the telecommunications industry pledging to tackle this critical societal issue by cultivating a trusting environment where all ideas are welcomed, and employees feel comfortable and empowered to have discussions about diversity and inclusion. The company introduced its CommScope Diversity & Inclusion Business Network (DIBN) in 2020 to foster a culture that embraces employees’ unique perspectives and contributions. In 2021, CommScope partnered with [email protected] to drive a global campaign for its DIBN members to explore diversity, equity, and inclusion topics. This pledge is one additional step of many being taken.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and more than 21 million employees globally.

To learn more about the pledge, please visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,800 best known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,200 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

