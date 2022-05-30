Love is great. Love is necessary. Love is beautiful. But love is not enough. — Mark Manson

I still get excited whenever I talk to my friend, Francis. Last week, he came over to visit me at my house with a sly smile and a bounce in his step.

He enthusiastically announced, “Today, I am going to share a truth many people do not know — love is not the most important aspect of a happy relationship. Communication is.”

Francis recently got engaged to the love of his life so this announcement was perplexing to me. He was, however, clearly excited about what he was about to tell me.

At the beginning of the conversation, I was very skeptical as I have thought for the longest time that nothing surpasses love in any successful relationship. However, I did not want to douse his fire, so, I listened.

I am truly glad that I did.

And now fast forward to this moment of truth, I am here to declare that there is indeed something that is more important than love in relationships.

What could be more important than love in a relationship?

Over time of being together with someone, the goosebumps, and the mushy feeling you’d get at seeing your partner subside. What keeps the relationship fire burning?

Communication.

Communication Is The Most Underrated Ingredient Of Any Relationship

“Communication is the lifeline of any relationship. Without it, the relationship will starve itself to death.” — Elizabeth Bourgeret

We often take communication for granted in our relationships.

We assume that since we are both speaking the same language, we must be communicating effectively. But communication is much more than just exchanging words.

It is about understanding each other, sharing feelings and experiences, and showing empathy.

Communication is the foundation of any relationship, whether it be with our romantic partner, our family, or our friends.

It is the glue that holds us together and allows us to understand each other.

Why is communication one of the most important aspects of relationships?

“Communication to a relationship is like oxygen to life — without it…it dies.” — Ashley Southard

I believe this is why communication in relationships is important.

Since time immemorial, humans have had to rely on communication to maintain relationships.

When we invest in communication, we are investing in our relationships. We are showing our loved ones that we value them and want to understand them. We are building trust, intimacy, and connection.

The ability to communicate effectively is what allows us to connect with others, understand their perspectives, and build strong bonds.

However, communication is not always easy.

In fact, it can be quite difficult, especially when we are dealing with sensitive topics or emotions are running high.

Unfortunately, when a relationship is doomed to fail, communication is often the first thing to break down. We stop listening to each other, we make assumptions instead of asking questions, and we withhold our true feelings out of fear of conflict.

What do the experts say about communication in relationships?

John Gray is an American psychologist, relationship counselor, lecturer and author. In his bestseller about communication, he posits that “men are from Mars and women are from Venus.”

This means that men and women often communicate differently, which can lead to misunderstandings.

“When men and women are able to respect and accept their differences then love has a chance to blossom.” — John Gray

It is important to remember that effective communication is a two-way street. It requires both parties to be active participants.

Each person must be willing to openly share their thoughts, feelings, and needs with the other.

Furthermore, both parties must be willing to listen to what the other has to say. Only then can true understanding and connection be achieved.

When communication breaks down, it indicates instability within the relationship.

There are many different ways to communicate, and it is important to find a method that works for you and your partner.

Some couples prefer to communicate directly, while others may find it easier to communicate through written notes or even art.

So, what can you do to improve communication in your relationships?

“Speak from your heart to his heart instead of from your mind to his mind.” — Rori Raye

No matter how you choose to communicate, the most important thing is that you make the effort to do so.

When communication breaks down, relationships can quickly become strained.

By making an effort to keep the lines of communication open, you can maintain a strong and healthy relationship with your partner.

According to the Journal of Psychology, there are some foolproof ways to improve communication in a relationship.

Here are 6 ways to improve communication in your relationships;

Make time to talk and avoid making assumptions

“Assumptions are the termites of relationships.” — Henry Winkler

In today’s busy world, it can be difficult to find the time to have a conversation with your partner. However, it is important to make the effort to do so.

Schedule some time each week to talk about your day, your thoughts and feelings, and anything else that is on your mind.

We all know the saying, “assumptions are dangerous.” And it’s true! When we make assumptions about our partner, we’re usually wrong, and this can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.

It’s so important to avoid making assumptions, and instead, ask questions and communicate openly. This allows us to really understand each other and prevents misunderstandings.

According to a paper published by the American Psychological Association, making assumptions is one of the biggest communication problems we can have in our relationships.

It leads to misunderstandings and conflict, and it prevents us from really understanding each other.

Listen to understand

“You can communicate best when you first listen.” — Catherine Pulsifer

This may seem obvious, but it’s so important. In order to truly understand someone, we need to listen to them with our full attention.

It is not enough to simply hear what your partner is saying. You must also try to understand their perspective. That means no distractions (put away your phone!), making eye contact, and being open-minded.

This can be difficult, but it is important to remember that we all see things differently.

If you take the time to truly listen to your partner, you may be surprised by what you learn.

According to a paper published by the American Psychological Association, listening is the most important communication skill we can have in our relationships.

Renowned scientist John Gottman found that the number one predictor of divorce was not conflict, but a lack of empathy. In other words, not being able to see things from our partner’s perspective.

Listen to understand.

Avoid judgment and show empathy.

“The ability to understand another person’s inner world is the basic capacity that makes communication possible.” — Sigmund Freud

It is easy to jump to conclusions about what our partner is thinking or feeling. However, this can often lead to misunderstandings. Instead of judging your partner’s behavior, try to gain a better understanding of their point of view.

Empathy is the ability to see things from another person’s perspective and understand their feelings. It is an essential part of communication, and it is something we should always aim for.

Unfortunately, empathy is often lacking in our relationships. We can get so wrapped up in our own perspective that we don’t take the time to see things from our partner’s point of view.

According to a paper published by the American Psychological Association, empathy is essential in communication. It allows us to understand and connect with our partners, and it is the key to resolving conflicts.

Renowned Austrian scientist Sigmund Freud found that empathy is the most important ingredient in communication.

Be honest in your relationship

“If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” — Mark Twain

Honesty is essential in any relationship. If you are feeling something, say it. Don’t hold back for fear of hurting your partner’s feelings. They will appreciate your honesty and it will help to build trust between you.

This is an area Francis told me he struggles with because he detests confrontation. As a result, he is sometimes dishonest to protect his fiancee’s feelings.

It can be tempting to withhold our true feelings in order to avoid conflict, but this usually backfires. When we’re not honest with our partner, it creates distance and mistrust.

Of course, there’s a difference between being honest and being hurtful. We should always aim to communicate in a way that is respectful and considerate of our partner’s feelings.

According to a paper published by the American Psychological Association, honesty is essential in communication. It creates trust and intimacy, and it allows us to resolve conflicts more effectively.

Renowned American scientist Carl Rogers was an American psychologist and among the founders of the humanistic approach in psychology.

He found that the most important thing in communication is hearing what isn’t said. In other words, being able to read between the lines and understand the unspoken feelings and needs.

Respect each other’s needs and ask questions often

“Words are the voice of the heart.” — Confucius

We all have different needs and wants.

It is important to respect your partner’s needs and to try to meet them. This doesn’t mean that you have to agree with everything they say, but it does mean that you should try to see things from their perspective.

If you’re not sure what your partner is saying or feeling, don’t be afraid to ask questions. This shows that you’re interested in understanding them, and it can help to prevent misunderstandings.

According to a paper published by the American Psychological Association, questions are a key part of effective communication.

Asking questions allows us to get more information, clarifies our understanding, and shows our interest in the other person.

Renowned Armenian psychologist Albert Mehrabian found that questions make up 56% of our communication with others.

Seek professional help if you are struggling.

“Many relationship problems are rooted in a communication breakdown.” — Sumesh Nair

If you are finding it difficult to communicate with your partner, there’s no shame in seeking professional help from a therapist or counselor.

They can assist you in learning how to communicate more effectively.

A therapist can provide you with tools and guidance for improving communication in your relationship.

Final Thoughts

Communication is the most important ingredient in any relationship. When we invest in communication, we are investing in our relationships. We are showing our loved ones that we value them and want to understand them.

We are building trust, intimacy, and connection.

“Without good communication, a relationship is merely a hollow vessel carrying you along on a frustrating journey fraught with the perils of confusion, projection, and misunderstanding.” — Cherie Carter Scott

Communication allows us to connect with our partner, understand their perspective, and resolve conflicts.

If you are looking to sustainably improve your relationship and build a stronger bond with your partner, start with improving your communication!

And Now Your Thoughts…

What are some of the ways you like to communicate with your partner? Do you find it easy to communicate, or are there certain topics that are difficult to discuss? What do you think is the most important aspect of communication in a relationship?

Please share your thoughts in the comments section!

