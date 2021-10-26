Companies Everywhere: Go Virtual-first and Follow Dropbox’s Reinvention of the Office

I haven’t had the opportunity to visit Dropbox’s new offices yet, but hope to at some point, because everything I’ve read about their radical redesign sounds great and provides solutions I have been advocating for a long time: the need to completely redesign the office to make it a place for interaction for virtual-first companies that have committed to distributed working.

Dropbox has reopened its offices, even if they are no longer offices as such and instead places designed to provide opportunities for contact, whether between the workforce or their guests (customers, partners, collaborators, etc.) in a pleasant environment. The idea is to discourage people from sitting at their desks from nine to five Monday to Friday, because the facilities are not designed for that. The company has published a very interesting and highly recommended Virtual First Toolkit for them to understand the new approach, welcomed them to its offices, renamed Dropbox Studios, but explained that, from now on, normality will be completely different.

According to a recent study by The Economist, knowledge workers are better focused at home, and can be just as engaged with their companies as before the pandemic. In fact, in internal surveys conducted by Dropbox, the majority of employees said they could be productive at home (nearly 90%) and did not want to return to a rigid five-day work week in the office. During the pandemic, the company has comfortably continued to provide uninterrupted services to its customers while working on new products and features. In the case of some technology companies, such as Microsoft, employee performance has improved during the pandemic, prompting the company to reward them with vacation time and an additional bonus.

However, things are not ideal when working from home either. Companies need to adapt to this, so that not everything becomes a permanent videoconference — the use of asynchronous methodologies is essential — and workers do not feel subjected to constant notifications or feel isolated. Corporate cultures can be threatened by a total absence of personal interaction, which tends to make communication somewhat more difficult and potentially stymie the development of new projects.

Many perceptions about the problems of distributed work are not true: there is no evidence that casual encounters in the office are necessary for innovation; this is just another of those myths that people invent to avoid change. That said, the office may have a role to play in helping people bond, allowing for other possibilities, especially in the social sphere. For those things, having an office is important, but in that case, reducing the idea of an office to a place where everyone sits in one place to work is absurd. And the redesign approach taken by Dropbox seems to me, in that sense, brilliant — because, moreover, in that new development of distributed work, the very tools that the company markets can play an important role. It is, in every sense, leading by example.

Returning to the office will be a strange feeling for many people after so long. Which is why now is the time to propose change, to modify how we work, and above all, to change our perceptions about what an office is. Making distributed work possible for as many people as possible is a necessary goal that helps improve our quality of life by doing away with rush hour and improving our relationship with work. But for all that to happen, companies need to avoid returning to the way we worked before the pandemic rather than returning to February 2020. That is the past, and we’ve moved on since then: let’s take advantage of the pandemic to make changes to how we do things. It will be worth the effort.

