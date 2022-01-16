Comparably Reveals Best Places to Work and Best CEOs of 2021 According to Millions of Employee Ratings

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comparably, the leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, today announced the award winners for Best Company Culture, Best CEOs, Best Companies for Women, and Best Companies for Diversity in its 5th Annual Best Places to Work series. With the most comprehensive data on what it’s like to work at organizations – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, title, industry, location, education, and company size – the site has accumulated more than 15 million ratings on 70,000 companies. This set of awards is based on employees who provided anonymous feedback on Comparably.com within the past year about their CEO’s leadership, along with insights into their work environment and employers.

“Nearly two years ago the world of work turned upside down, and employers are still trying to figure out how to best lead during these unprecedented times,” said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. “As we mark our 5th year recognizing companies deemed by employees as the best of the best, it’s clear now more than ever the importance of leading with transparency and empathy. These exceptional organizations place just as much effort in building diverse and inclusive workplace cultures as they do in driving business outcomes.”

Each award category is segmented by large companies (more than 500 employees) and small/midsize businesses (500 or fewer employees). The Top 10 of 100 Best Large Company Cultures of 2021 are:

Google, Hubspot, Insight Global, and Microsoft are the only large companies to appear on this list for five consecutive years.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Top 10 of 100 Best Large Company CEOs of 2021 are:

Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Insight Global’s Bert Bean, and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella are the only chief executives from large companies to make this list for five consecutive years.

See the complete list of winners across all four categories by visiting:

About Comparably Awards

Comparably’s annual Best Places to Work series recognizes top-rated CEOs and companies in 16 categories throughout the year. Each list is compiled using Comparably’s proprietary algorithm which takes into account the quality and quantity of ratings during the 12-month eligibility period, with additional weight given to companies with more participation from their employee base relative to company size. At a minimum, large companies (more than 500 employees) need 75 employee ratings while small/midsize companies (500 or fewer employees) need at least 25. Employees answer questions in 20 core culture metrics (compensation, leadership, teams, outlook, professional development, work-life balance, perks & benefits, and more). The answer to each question is then given a score and compared to companies of similar size. Complete methodology can be found here: https://www.comparably.com/awards/rules

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, title, industry, location, and education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture studies and compensation data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands series, visit comparably.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Business Wire.

***

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations, organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Business Wire