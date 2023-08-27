Comparison Is the Thief of Joy: How to Break Through Now

“Comparison is the thief of joy.” — Theodore Roosevelt.

The temptation to compare ourselves to others is ever-present.

Social media platforms showcase curated highlights of people’s lives, promoting an environment where comparison has become second nature.

Everyone is living their best lives. Vacationing in Costa Rica, sipping margaritas, living the beach life, surrounded by beautiful people, nothing but adventure and endless money.

But the reality is a different story. Sometimes, you must believe half of what you hear and none of what you see.

Many people are faking — as my teenagers say, “It’s All CAP” (fake or pretending — for those my age).

A lot of people on social media showcase their life’s highlight reels. And, in turn, you end up looking at that highlight and feel like your life is shit, Or at the very least, you need to step your game up ASAP.

When I first started on Social media many years ago, I followed popular pages, business pages, and pretty much anything random.

I was amazed by the experience, but I noticed I started to feel a bit of stress. I felt like I was missing out. I felt feelings of inadequacy and dissatisfaction. It was weird because I had no reason to feel that way. My life is good, and I don’t add any unnecessary drama to it, but I thought I needed to be balling out like the successful people I saw.

I needed an LLC started ASAP. I needed ten lucrative side hustles and all the trappings of a mid-range rap star. But that was delusional — especially since those aren’t my life goals.

“Where attention goes, intention follows” — Myron Golden.

If you pay attention to something long enough, you will set your intention on that thing, and realistically, social media was taking up a lot of my attention.

So, I took a break from social media and realized I wasn’t missing out on anything. I got programmed to feel that way with each scroll, and I didn’t know it.

I read that many people feel this way as they suffer from FOMO (Fear of missing out).

According to HelpGuide.org:

While FOMO has been around far longer than social media, sites such as Facebook and Instagram seem to exacerbate feelings that others are having more fun or living better lives than you are. The idea that you’re missing out on certain things can impact your self-esteem, trigger anxiety, and fuel even greater social media use, much like an addiction. FOMO can compel you to pick up your phone every few minutes to check for updates, or compulsively respond to each and every alert — even if that means taking risks while you’re driving, missing out on sleep at night, or prioritizing social media interaction over real world relationships.

That was me, and I realized I wasn’t the only one. You have faced it, too, or at least know someone who has.

I was up against a practically unstoppable machine. Remember, Social media companies hire the best engineers, behavioral specialists, psychologists, marketers, and any relevant professional to help them keep you on the screen.

You are going into a digital gunfight with no wifi — you won’t win that battle.

So what did I do?

I returned to social media but with a different game plan. I decided to use it as a tool instead of empty consumption.

I also decided that I didn’t need to compare myself to others. I realized it was crucial to understand the impact of comparison and learn how to cultivate genuine self-worth.

I had no idea what those people on social media went through to acquire their success — real or pretend, and I don’t know what they sacrificed. Until I put my skin in the game, I don’t need to feel like I am missing out.

Also, I am already successful. I have everything I need; if I want more, I must work towards it.

I realized that comparison is the thief of joy because it makes you disregard what you have. The comparison makes you think the grass is greener on the other side when the grass is truly greener where you water it.

I realized I was enough.

I am grateful for what I am and who I am!

And that helped me tremendously, and realizing you are enough, too, will be helpful.

With gratitude, you know that what you have is already enough.

The Pitfalls of Comparison

Constantly comparing ourselves to others is a dangerous habit that can rob us of contentment and self-acceptance.

When we measure our achievements, appearance, or lifestyles against others, we often forget that we see only a carefully curated slice of their lives.

This skewed perception can lead to feelings of unworthiness and inadequacy. The pressure to keep up with others’ perceived successes can fuel anxiety and depression, hindering personal growth and happiness.

Understanding the Illusion

It’s essential to recognize that what we see of others’ lives is often an edited version, a highlight reel.

Behind every perfect Instagram picture or glowing success story lies a human with struggles, setbacks, and insecurities.

Embracing that we are all on unique paths allows us to shift our focus from comparison to self-discovery.

Instead of aspiring to be someone else, we can work towards becoming the best version of ourselves.

Cultivating Genuine Self-Worth

Building authentic self-worth involves shifting our attention inward rather than outward.

Practicing self-compassion is a powerful tool in this journey. We break free from the comparison trap when we treat ourselves with the same kindness and understanding that we offer friends.

Setting realistic goals and celebrating our progress, regardless of others’ achievements, fosters a sense of accomplishment that does not rely on external validation.

Embracing Uniqueness

Every individual is a blend of experiences, talents, and qualities that make them inherently unique.

Embracing this uniqueness is a crucial step in avoiding the comparison game.

Instead of striving to emulate others, channel energy into discovering and nurturing your passions, strengths, and interests.

By focusing on personal growth and fulfillment, you can develop a strong sense of self that is independent of how you measure up to others.

Conclusion

Don’t let social media or anything else fool you.

It is crucial to remember that our worth is not determined by how we stack up against others.

Genuine self-worth arises from recognizing our value, embracing our uniqueness, and cultivating self-compassion.

By acknowledging the illusion of perfection often portrayed by others, we can free ourselves from the chains of comparison and pave the way for a happier, more fulfilled life.

As Theodore Roosevelt wisely noted, comparison truly is the thief of joy, but it’s within our power to break free and discover the joy of authentic self-acceptance.

All the best.

Thank you for reading

Photo credit: Aiony Haust on Unsplash