Compassion as an Act of Spiritual Growth

It’s hard for me to imagine a gritty Christian mysticism without compassion.

Compassion, an intrinsic human quality, is the foundation for much of human life. It goes beyond mere sympathy, as it enables individuals to recognize and share in the suffering and joy of others. In a world marked by division and discord, compassion emerges as a powerful force capable of healing wounds, fostering unity, and promoting positive change.

Compassion differs from empathy, despite the two often being used interchangeably in the modern US American language. Empathy suggests in-pathos, a feeling into the experience of the other, which is impossible. The original meaning of empathy is “a term from a theory of art appreciation that maintains appreciation depends on the viewer’s ability to project his personality into the viewed object.”[1] In other words, its origin is in aesthetics in the art critic world of the early 20th century. It has morphed into something else today, suggesting projecting or injecting one’s assumptions about another’s thoughts and feelings.

I’m against empathy.

But I’m big on compassion. Compassion is co-pathos. It’s coming alongside the other and getting close to their experience. You are along with them. In my experience, attempting to get inside someone else’s experiences, feelings, or thoughts is not helpful. I have a difficult enough time trying to figure out what I’m experiencing, feeling, or thinking at any given moment, much less trying to get inside someone else’s. Compassion has deep roots. The English language it’s connected with hundreds of years of language usage. It’s often associated with a “sorrow or deep tenderness for one suffering or experiencing misfortune.”[2] Additionally, the word connects to the passion of Christ’s suffering on the cross.

I’m pro-compassion.

Recently I worshipped at one of the congregations here in New England, where compassion is central to their ministry. It pours out of almost everything they do, from addressing local needs to an overseas mission trip. The guest preacher, a seminary student, focused her sermon on Jesus’ compassion for the crowds of people following him. She noted that when the word compassion is invoked in the life of Jesus, it always leads to a call to action.

Later that same day, as I prepared for this essay, I pulled from a deck of cards I sometimes use to prompt me toward my devotional life; these two cards. Can you say synchronicity?

What is one of the kindest things someone has ever done for you? What random act of kindness could you perform right now?

Would you consider a random act of kindness a call to action around compassion?

I’ve explored many spiritual practices available for a more mature life of soulful living, such as meditation, prayer, music, body movement, and time in nature. Still, when I served in a congregation in Brooklyn, New York, I realized many people find the spiritual practice of compassionate caring central to their lives. This might cause some of you to question my level of wisdom. Strange as this may be, I came slowly to this realization.

Compassionate caring for another human, animal, or vegetable is one of the many ways people express their spirituality. I’m thinking of people, as well as furry and feathered creatures, as well as whole forests. Yes, there is spiritual and economic value in tree hugging.

Compassion encompasses a profound understanding of the human experience, transcending differences, and fostering empathy. It involves recognizing the suffering and challenges others face and responding with kindness and support. By embracing compassion, individuals move beyond their perspectives and biases, opening themselves up to connect with and care for others.

Compassion yields numerous benefits for those who receive it and those who practice it. On an individual level, compassion promotes psychological well-being by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression. It enhances emotional resilience and cultivates a sense of purpose and fulfillment. Moreover, compassionate acts create a ripple effect, fostering positive social connections and inspiring reciprocal acts of kindness, strengthening communities, and promoting a sense of belonging.

The early Christian church likely expanded rapidly in the ancient world because of compassion. Sociologist Rodney Stark has written of the unique phenomenon in that time where early followers of Jesus tended to the orphan and widows, fed the poor, and buried the dead. Over time, people observed this pattern of behavior, and he credits it as the primary reason Christianity expanded so rapidly in the Mediterranean landscape. My non-scientific observations of the current church would parallel Starks findings. Those congregations engaging in compassionate care and action tend to be healthier and more vibrant and offer a clear alternative to a materialist and self-centered philosophy of life.

A gritty mysticism is grounded in compassion. This might seem disconnected because we often associate spirituality and mysticism with abstractness, but adding the adjective “gritty” helps ground this work. There is something about caring for another that connects us with our common humanity, and that connection is sacred.

The ancient Hebrew people had a word for compassion. It is hesed or chesed,often translated as loving-kindness between God and people or between people themselves. Used over 150 times in the Hebrew Bible and translated in many and various ways as mercy, compassion, charity, love, and sometimes grace. The word is central to Jewish ethics, with one historic rabbi writing:

The world rests upon three things: Torah (scriptures), service to God and bestowing kindness (chesed). (Pirkei Avot 1:2)

This also comes forward in the Kabbalah. In this Jewish mystical tradition, the right hand of God is described as benevolence and kindness (Chesed).

Compassion is not merely an abstract concept but a call to action. It prompts individuals to engage in acts of kindness and support, such as volunteering, philanthropy, and advocacy for social justice. Offering a listening ear, aiding those in need, or driving a neighbor to a health appointment, can profoundly impact individuals and create positive change.

But how do we cultivate compassion? While compassion may come naturally to some, it is a quality that can be nurtured and cultivated. Education is vital in promoting compassion early on, instilling values of respect and understanding. Practicing mindfulness and self-reflection helps individuals develop a greater awareness of their emotions and biases, enabling them to respond to others compassionately. Additionally, fostering a culture of compassion within families, schools, workplaces, congregations, and communities creates an environment that nurtures and reinforces human behavior.

Compassion has the potential to drive significant social change. It can pave the way for a more just and equitable society by addressing systemic inequalities, promoting inclusivity, and challenging prejudices. It encourages individuals to advocate for the marginalized, promote human rights, and foster a greater sense of global responsibility. When compassion becomes a collective force, it can transform societies, bridge divides, and foster unity.

Compassion serves as a guiding principle for a more connected world, and it’s crucial in grounding spirituality in the here and now. Hence, I favor gritty mysticism, which I borrowed from Father Vincent Pizzuto, and his outstanding book Contemplating Christ: The Gospels and the Interior Life. A gritty, compassionate mysticism enables individuals to transcend personal biases, extend kindness, and engage in acts of support and understanding. By cultivating compassion through education, mindfulness, and fostering a culture of empathy, we can create a society that values the well-being and dignity of all its members. Ultimately, compassion can heal wounds, bridge divides, and drive positive social change, contributing to a brighter and more harmonious future.

Those searching for a concrete down-to-earth spiritual practice may find compassionate care as your schtick.

Now, what act of kindness can you perform right now? Could you do it?

