Confessions of an Expat: My Decade Long Winding Road to Happiness With A One-Way Ticket

May 1st, 2020

Ten years ago, today, I made the best decision of my life. When I first set foot into Japan, it was like a no-brainer. It was something I had to do for myself; to set the trajectory of my life away from home in search of an oasis.

There was excitement, anxiety and uncertainty looming in the humid air when I didn’t know what that meant at the time or where I would end up.

I just knew I had a one-way ticket.

At the cost of leaving behind my own, I not only married into an understanding and compassionate family, but now I have a family of four. Five, if you include our fur baby.

I always think of my husband as my blessing and our children as our gifts. I have thanked his mother for sending him to Canada, or else we would have never met. Imagine…

Let’s not even go there.

Many times my in-laws have caught me shedding contagious grateful tears to the point of embarrassment, where our shared cries would then morph into laughter. I have unpacked more than suitcases here. There was heavy emotional baggage that surfaced along the way. But they all saw me for me, from the very start.

Moving here meant leaving my life in Vancouver behind and also detaching from my roots. In the beginning, it was like an escape… though sometimes it even felt like abandonment on my part.

Before the world turned upside down by all this Covid-19 madness, my brothers and I had ours crumble at the very beginning of this year with the sudden passing of our father. He was gone too soon.

I could never get rid of the crybaby in me who comes out at random moments and still weeps at the thought of him, and on some rare nights when my kids are asleep with me in the room.

But crying is okay. It is good. Has anyone ever told you that lately? Tell you not to blanket your emotions because that is unhealthy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While I have no regrets about moving away, that is not to say that the guilt hasn’t crept in at times. I’ve felt bad, and I wondered if there was anything more I could’ve done for him in my absence. Was it enough? We were all he had.

The paradox of loss is that it will break you apart, all while mending you back up. Soft yet more robust than ever before. The choice is yours in how you gather strength to fill the void and piece yourself whole again.

The ultimate binding agent is without fail: Love.

The end product? Resilience.

Physically I have come very far, but I could never run away from my humble upbringing.

It was thanks to the distance that I have become comfortable in my skin, and I learned what makes up real wealth, what compromises treasure — family, genuine connection with others, the joys in the fleeting everyday moments, enriching experiences, but above all, is your health. (Applies to pets as well.) That it doesn’t matter how near or far you are, home is where the heart is, and your meaning of life is what you make of it.

I never once lost sight of the people who have been with me in my darkest times when I was still trying to figure out who I was. For them, I am always in a state of gratitude to be where I am.

The only way left to make sure my father lived a life of purpose is to carry on with my path as my authentic self, living as a contented and well-rounded being, despite growing up broken. My past in no way defines me, but it has certainly shaped me. It brought us closer together, even if we all live in different parts of the world, and that was never part of the plan.

There were still many conversations to be had and things to be passed down from my father, like recipes that offer a taste of home that no one else could ever replicate.

The chance of having them within reach is long gone, but at least I can adopt his carefree attitude towards life and continue moving forward even in the face of crippling hardships. He helped pave the way for me to become a better person and parent through his unintentional mistakes.

“There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love.” — Bryant H. McGill

Loving someone is easy.

Receiving love is even easier.

The actual test is fostering a love for oneself.

It is a game-changer to shift your perception from questioning why everything in life happens to you, into accepting how everything in life happens for you.

It will all unfold on its own time, but you only see it in hindsight.

As I got older, I became far less concerned with building a reputation and became more in alignment with building character, living life the right way.

When I used to care too much about what others thought, I could now care less; because I have learned it takes immense courage in showing vulnerability, to embrace all of the good, the bad and the ugly that make me who I am today.

I see how far I have come. It all unfolded in 10 years.

I had to move away to Tokyo to learn these lessons, and while it wasn’t always a smooth ride, it was worth the journey, and every single tear.

I found myself and the key to happiness here — when I was once lost, with a one-way ticket.

. . .

“Hold on a minute. I call bull shit. It all sounds fake.”

“How?” Might you ask, “Which direction did you take?”

Okay then, alright, if you insist.

I say none of this is fiction. I persist.

The truth will shake you awake.

To hear, you need to listen very carefully. Lean in.

Right here. Right now. Don’t you see?

Wherever you are in the world: the journey starts from within.

. . .

Well, I’ll be damned.

I thought I was mature back when I had left, but look at me now.

Dad, look at how I’m such a big girl now.

. . .

Here’s to a decade in Tokyo.

Cheers to my late father. He was a single parent of three, and a good man.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Tracy Luk