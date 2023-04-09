Congratulations on Surviving the First Date! Here’s What Comes Next

When I first got back into the dating game in 2015, I was horrendous at first dates. I was stupid, a hopeless romantic, and didn’t know when to STFU.

I knew nothing of the “new rules” of dating, and I had been out of the game for five years. I was constantly reinforcing these serendipitous meetings and dates in my head, and when it didn’t go my way, I was severely disappointed. It was as if I had been living in a cave for five years, and when I emerged into the dating world, I was completely unprepared for the new technology, social norms, and all the slang (Ghosting, breadcrumbing, etc).

But unfortunately, when it comes to first dates, it’s never like the movies. Those movies are pure escapism and are supposed to be grounded in fantasy.

I don’t tell you this to be negative-ninny, but I tell you this to explain that you can get close to those moments; you can get close and feel those feelings of utter content, happiness, and a sense of safety that this can actually be what you’ve been looking for. You can continue what hopefully was a great first date and build upon the resemble of magic that has already been created.

Meeting someone you end up really liking on a first date just has an air of organic movement around it. No games, silver bullets, or “one sentence” that will get them interested. I’m going to give you some grass root authentic ideas; here are three tips to follow AFTER the first date to ensure you get a second one and it’s better than the first!

Let’s go!

1. Allow The Next Date To Happen Naturally

I’m always on the fence about this phrase in general because it’s almost oxymoronically spewed out by “dating experts.” In the sense that if you’ve both planned, set up, and made time for a 1st date, there’s nothing organic about it; rather, it’s all causation. So how could you avoid that on the second date?

Before you type, how much of an awesome time you have as you sit in your car before you’ve even left the parking lot. Drive home with some chill music, analyze, and assess what you really liked about them. What were some of the best parts of a first date? Did they really listen to you? Was there true reciprocity? Jump into these feelings and emotions whilst effortlessly balancing them with logic and pragmatic critique. Reflecting on your feelings and emotions after a date allows you to better understand and process your emotions, rather than having rose-tinted glasses on and making poor decisions. I believe that balancing emotions with logic and pragmatic critique enables you to make clear-headed decisions about whether you want to pursue another date with this person. Look, what I’m saying isn’t sexy. But this will save far more time in the long run.

2. When should I text!?

I don’t think there needs to be a hard time with texting or calling someone after the first date, but I always say for me personally, I used to give it 8 -12 hours or so. Just to give them time to relax and breathe a little, maybe even give them time to back out of a potential next date if they’ve had a good 12 hours to think about it. There should be no rush. For example

Daytime date ( 1:00pm — 3:00pm) Text them later that evening.

Night time date (7:30- 10:00 pm) Text them mid-morning.

What’s important here is not to rush the process but trust the process. Furthermore, trust your own process. When you text them, I wouldn’t advise, immediately saying, “THANKS FOR GREAT TIME LETS MEET AGAIN.” Pipe down, my friend. Relax. It’s kinda like if you’re making some fine wine; you don’t stomp on the grapes like a lunatic and expect an exquisite vintage right away. Instead, you carefully cultivate the vineyard, harvest the grapes with patience, and allow the wine to age gracefully, developing its unique flavor profile. Be the patient winemaker, nurturing your connection with finesse and allowing it to blossom into a delightful experience.

Instead, consider some light positive recollections of the date before you ask for a second:

“I felt so comfortable around you.”

“That one joke about the sailor killed me.”

“Thanks for opening up”.

“I really think you’re great listener.”

“I was smiling all the way home.”

“I feel like our conversation flowed effortlessly.”

Show that interest, continue to share information, build upon that first date, casually communicate, and then when you’re ready, ask them out for a 2nd date. The key here is not to rush, but not to play games and prolong anything. I trust you to exercise common sense and find the perfect balance FOR YOU.

Momentum and consistency will be key here. The moment you do or say something inconsistent with who you’ve shown yourself to be and how you communicate. They’ll suspect you are playing games.

“Success is neither magical nor mysterious. Success is the natural consequence of consistently applying basic fundamentals.” — Jim Rohn

3. NO Social Media stalking

I don’t know when this became a thing, but for me, about five years ago, I noticed an increasing amount of dates where before or after people have either tried to friend request me on IG or FB, or they’ve asked me for my full name to stalk me on social media and Google me in general.

I never liked it then, and I don’t like it now, let me explain.

The notion has always been odd that you would entertain the thought of the person you either just enjoyed a first date with or are considering going on a first date with. Possibly be a serial killer, murderer, or an ardent criminal with a horrific past. These notions slowly tear away at you and reduce your mental well-being.

Thinking this way means you live with a subtle feeling of anxiety and fear; constantly imagining worst-case scenarios can lead to heightened anxiety and fear, which can negatively impact your perception of the opposite sex and your ability to enjoy the dating experience. How could you establish healthy, trusting relationships with potential partners when you feel like you must look them up before you even really know them?

“Trey I just want to be safe.”

I’m sorry to say this. But that risk doesn’t go away.

“BUT trey, if I add them on social media I can look and check for red flags.”

People are not stupid; if they add you on social media and you see all of their glorious curated and carefully crafted pictures, this tells you nothing except for the fact they’re good at presenting a lifestyle that they may or may have.

It Doesn’t show the criminal record if they have one

They’ve probably deleted pictures of their ex

It’s not a true representation of who they are

If you see political, lifestyle, or religious things on there you disagree with, you might have done a poor job of vetting them out anyway.

There might be some context or nuances to those beliefs you both haven’t even discussed.

Furthermore, someone could have done a bunch of bad shit in the past and present, and if they’ve never been caught, there’s no way of knowing; that will always be a risk. That’s why I always stress video call (s) before a first date and a phone call. The vetting of someone’s character should be paramount.

Social media only leads to pushing high anxiety, overthinking, hyper analyzing, and lots of second-guessing. Rather than focusing on the person that’s actually present, you’re focusing on a curated pseudo-real representation of them.

I mean, how do you think our parents met, for goodness sake!?

However, if you really want to know, I would suggest asking them if you can add them on there.

4. Don’t go to your friends for advice

I did a video about this a while back about why involving your friends in your first dates and love life is a bad idea.

Who doesn’t want to cannonball dive into the group chat after sparks were flying? I get it, your friends want to see you happy, and you want to share your joy with them. Logan Ury, director of relationship science at Hinge, said you should use your friends as “cheerleaders,” not coaches or advisors.

Even though they’re your friends, they’re not you. They’re not dating them, too. Intimacy loses its value when details are being shared with other sources who are never present in that romantic equation.

Understand and assess your own feelings, next steps, and future possibilities of romance before spreading the glad news of dating success. Friends can sometimes end up hindering our choices.

Progress with someone you sincerely made a connection with should never be contingent on other people’s opinions.

Remember that.

I would wish you luck, but I know you don’t need it.

Thanks for reading!

T.H.

