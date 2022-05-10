Connected Health Is the Future; In Fact, It’s Already Here

Considering how long I have been writing about the future of healthcare, the need for adequate monitoring of the parameters related to it, and the advance of devices dedicated to that end — of which I am, moreover, a convinced user — I must say that I was delighted to receive an email from my health insurance company, Sanitas (The Spanish subsidiary of BUPA), in which they invite me, completely voluntarily of course, to complement (link in Spanish) the information they manage about my health by connecting up with the monitoring applications I usually use.

In my case, a person in reasonably good health but with a history of heart problems that will likely recur at some point, I use the Apple Health app to collect information from all my devices (iPhone, Apple Watch, FitTrack Pro, Oura and Kardia). What’s needed, is that in addition to examining these readings myself, is some sort of monitoring algorithm to keep abreast of those parameters, interpret them, and if necessary alert me of the need to visit my doctor.

Trust is the key here: my choice of Apple as the company in charge of collecting and storing my health parameters is no accident, but because of a credible privacy policy. In the case of my health insurance provider, I have had enough years and enough changes in my health status to be clear that what they are trying to do is not simply “have more information to justify charging me more”; but to build a sustainable relationship with their partners.

The process is carried out through the Sanitas app, and in addition to connecting the corresponding service the user wants (Apple Health, Fitbit, Garmin, Google Fit, Polar, Strava or Withings), it requests that you set up a consultation or video consultation with a doctor to carry out an initial assessment of your state of health and assign you a professional to follow-up the data.

From a healthcare point of view, few things make more sense than moving from a medicine that you turn to only when you feel symptoms of a problem, to one that monitors you at all times and alerts you before that problem potentially develops. For the patient, it is a way to avoid unnecessary suffering and to improve the chances of treatment by increasing the response time. For the health system concerned, it is also a way to reduce spending by being able to assess and treat certain problems before they become critical.

What’s the best way to implement this kind of preventative approach based on a heterogeneous set of devices such as that offered by consumer electronics? I said it a long time ago: the accuracy of these devices is not particularly critical, since if anything, statistics from a sufficiently large set of data allows us to estimate their standard error and understand the dynamics of reading variations. Health monitoring devices in the consumer electronics range are obviously not as accurate those used by hospitals, but physicians who simply dismiss their use because of that lower accuracy clearly don’t understand statistics.

A service like this is pretty much the germ of what I’ve been preaching for years as the future of healthcare, and frankly, I was looking forward to seeing how the players involved would interpret it and how it would play out in the marketplace. I’ll keep you updated over the coming months.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock