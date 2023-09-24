Connecting With My Daughter So I Don’t Lose Her

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Welcome, welcome back. Yo, what is up with the ladies in my family? My wife and my daughter both do this thing, and I’m not sure it’s only in my family. Let me know if it’s in yours. Late at night, they’re asking for sweets, munchies. My daughter loves brownies. She walked up to me the other day with the brownie box saying, “Dad, can we please make brownies?” And I’m like, “Girl, it’s late at night.” I told her no, and I completely failed as a father. But there was no way I was stepping into making brownies, and I’ve actually never made brownies before, especially in the middle of the night.

Today, we’re starting it off with making brownies. Time to make brownies. Let’s do this. You ready for this? Yes, let’s do it. I’m ready. You’re ready? Okay, cool. Hey, what are we making, friends? Brownies. Okay, and what kind of brownies are these? Can you sound out the word? It says right here at the top, brownies.

No, what is this word right here? What is this top word? What does that say?

Having a daughter has changed a lot about me. I started out with the boys being a stay-at-home dad, and I really didn’t use the full capacity of my brain while taking care of the boys. Like, there was a lot of mental gymnastics I had to do, but not as much as working with my daughter. Water. Then we need three tablespoons of water and two eggs.

My mission as a father is not just quality time, but it’s making core memories. Quality time leads to core memories, and we don’t know when those core memories are going to form, but I want to get as much of those happening as possible.

Were you nervous?

Yes, yes, okay, during this process. Anaya loves this, and I want to know why she loves it, so I just started asking questions. What do you love about brownies?

The chocolate, okay.

And do you like your brownies cold or warm?

Warm, okay.

You may be wondering where the rest of the family is, and because we were on vacation up in the mountains, the rest of the family went on our walk. The reason why Anaya couldn’t go is because as we elevate up into the mountains, it’s harder for her to breathe, and because she has asthma, she literally can’t go walking and frolicking through the mountains like all the rest of the family.

But instead of focusing on what she can’t do, I wanted to focus on what she can do, which is spending quality time with her dad.

I’m not trying to compare the two, but with the boys, it is a lot of fast-paced movement. We fight, we wrestle. With Anaya, things are slowed down considerably. We are mixing the ingredients. We are waiting for the time to run out. It’s really beautiful just to spend that time and take our time doing something therapeutic.

You got it. You’re doing a great job.

I love to cook, but I can’t stand baking. I feel like if you do one thing off, then you mess up the whole dish, you know what I’m saying? So I don’t like baking, but for Anaya, I gotta love it. She really did change the entire scope of our home, even the way our boys interact with us and how I interact with my wife has changed because of Anaya.

Are you scared you’re gonna make a mistake?

Look, I’m doing it slowly, and this is really hard.

Now, one thing I want you to remember is that you should be grateful for your mistake. I’m grateful for my mistakes. They taught me everything I know.

You’re good now.

Even as I’m talking to Anaya, I’m noticing things about her that I’ve never noticed before. Professional Baker. Get down. Wait, wait, wait. We gotta spray it.

I’ll eat it. No, no.

Now we gotta put it into our very hot oven. At this point, it was time to put the brownies in the oven. We set a timer for 23 to 27 minutes. Wait, I’m gonna do this.

We made it. It is good. Do you want to save some for your siblings?

No, he’ll taste the brownie.

If you look at my daughter’s face, I’m not trying to say she’s an addict, but she’s got a relationship with sugar that I don’t got with nothing, you know what I’m saying? Like, she really loves chocolate, and I want to make sure that I’m able to help her with this, but also that we’re not overwhelmed with this love for chocolate, you know what I’m saying? I know Anaya loves brownies, but hopefully, you know what I’m saying? She could love me one day as much as she loved brownies, you know what I’m saying? You never know. I didn’t even tell her to lick the spoon. She just went ahead and took full advantage of me looking away, and I just let her run with it.

Before Anaya got into the coma, and I’ll raise your scalp while we do that. And so, once we got that out of the way, I wanted to kind of pamper Anaya a little bit, so I just ordered her scalp and, you know, greased her hair a little bit and tried to figure out what was going on with her edges. I still didn’t get good at the edges, y’all. I know you guys have given me instructions. I know you guys have tried to help me out, but I haven’t got good with it yet, but I’m still working on it. It has reminded me how much I appreciate one-on-one time with my children.

Let’s go.

Thank you.

Oh, no, no. Open it.

You need oven mitts.

Now that the brownies are done, Anaya and I sat back, watched TV, and ate some brownies.

At this point, sitting down eating brownies with Anaya, I feel very accomplished. Not because the brownies taste so good, but just because I paused my life for a moment and made this trip all the way up here and made an unfortunate situation with Anaya’s limitations in her asthma into a moment of quality time that, you know, I really did enjoy. It’s not about getting it perfect; it’s just about being present. That’s all I wanted for my dad and my mom, and that’s all my kids want from me. And that’s really all it is, you know, it’s presence, and that’s what equals good moments and core memories in life. So next time, maybe I’ll bring in Theo and Uriah and Uzi. Oh my gosh, it would be hilarious in the kitchen. So let me know if you guys want to see that in the comment section below. Thank you guys so much for watching. Protect your life

, keep your network popping. We’ll see you all next time.

Thank you.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

