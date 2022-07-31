Consilio Wins Comparably Award for Best CEOs for Diversity

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consilio, a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services, announced today the company was recognized by Comparably as winners of the Q2 award for Best CEOs for Diversity. The recognition is based solely on how employees of color (non-Caucasian) rate and approve of their company’s CEO.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Comparably for our efforts in making Consilio as inclusive as possible for our diverse roster of employees” Tweet this

Winners of the Comparably award for Best CEOs for Diversity are based on anonymous employee feedback submitted by employees of color between June 24, 2021, and June 24, 2022. Under the leadership of CEO Andy Macdonald Consilio has significantly expanded upon its diversity and inclusion undertakings and goals over the last year, including adding more than half a dozen new employees to the company’s Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board. Additionally, the company expanded its Client Advisory Board on Diversity & Inclusion incorporating several new leaders from law firm clients.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Comparably for our efforts in making Consilio as inclusive as possible for our diverse roster of employees,” said Macdonald. “It’s critical for any business’ survival to create an environment in which its team is comfortable and eager to work for a company they are proud to represent. Through this recognition, we’re delighted to say our employees appreciate our continued and ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

To further improve upon diversity and inclusion efforts in 2021, Consilio created the “Consilio Leadership Academy,” designed to foster the development of a diverse group of high-potential talent and prepare them for leadership roles in the company. This is accomplished through individual and group coaching, trainings and strategic project work. The company also launched the “[email protected]” campaign to help maintain a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQIA+ employees.

Additionally, Consilio established “WE-Together,” a women’s affinity group designed to bring women together and support each other. These additions add to Consilio’s existing roster of Affinity Groups, which includes the Black Responsiveness Affinity Group (B.R.A.G) and the Multi-Cultural – Learning Inclusivity Teaching Equity (MC-LITE) group, aiming to further enhance the diverse and inclusive environment within the enterprise.

Consilio is focused on bolstering its effort to continue to increase the diversity of its workforce, ensure individuals of all backgrounds are well represented, as well as increase client collaboration to implement mutual diversity and inclusion efforts that benefit both Consilio and our clients.

For more information on this announcement, visit www.consilio.com.

About Consilio

Consilio is a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services. Through its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company supports multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services, and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Consilio has extensive experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, contracts management, legal analytics, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. Consilio employs leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices, document review and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. For more information, please visit us at www.consilio.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News.

About Comparably Awards

Comparably Awards is an annual series highlighting the best companies and CEOs in 16 different workplace culture categories throughout the year. Since launching in late 2017, the awards have always been based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12- month look-back period. Employees can answer structured questions (in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiplechoice formats) spanning 16 different workplace topics. Each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

Contacts

Consilio Media Contact

Gabrielle Simon

[email protected]

