We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Coronavirus and Its Effect on Black America Today and in the Future …

COVID19 is having a devastating effect on Black America ...

Dr. Vibe asks a Black American male thought leader about the effect Covid19 is having on Black America and its impact on its future

Dr. Vibe asks LeRon Barton about the effect that Covid19 in having on Black America.

During the conversation Mr. Barton talked about:

– What LeRon has been up to lately including getting ready to do another TEDx talk and how has COVID19 has effected him
– Covid19 and its effect on Black America (eg. job loss) and the lack of Black leadership during this time
– Black leadership and Covid19
– The need for many Blacks to pivot

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

