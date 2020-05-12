Coronavirus and Its Effect on Black America Today and in the Future …

Dr. Vibe asks a Black American male thought leader about the effect Covid19 is having on Black America and its impact on its future

Dr. Vibe asks LeRon Barton about the effect that Covid19 in having on Black America.

During the conversation Mr. Barton talked about:

– What LeRon has been up to lately including getting ready to do another TEDx talk and how has COVID19 has effected him

– Covid19 and its effect on Black America (eg. job loss) and the lack of Black leadership during this time

– Black leadership and Covid19

– The need for many Blacks to pivot

