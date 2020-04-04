Coronavirus and the Home Office

Given the government’s measures to suspend classes and activities with the public until April 30, companies – even the most outdated – are advancing with teleworking. Its impact on those who are not used to working from home.

“China is very far away”, “They live in a lot of crowds there”, “They are exaggerating”, “There is no possibility that it will touch us,” many said – perhaps yourself – as recently as a few weeks ago.

But the coronavirus arrived in the country. And the pandemic comes to challenge the behavior of the States, of the societies, of the companies … And also of the individuals. Surely, these days you asked yourself:

Does a virus have to come to realize how short life is?

It’s a pandemic; what do I need to start changing habits?

Am I prepared to live 24/7 with my partner, children, family, friends or alone?

Do I have the necessary skills to do the home office for a long period?

In the face of crises, human beings are adaptive. That is to say: in tune with the primary and reptilian feature of coping or flight, some people choose to escape and others prefer to assume what is happening and act. It adds that we are in a VICA world (volatile, uncertain, changing and ambiguous). How to emerge stronger from the economic and financial catastrophe that involves the cancellation of thousands of flights and cultural events, the border blockade and the periods of quarantine?

# 1 – Is the home office for everyone?

Even the smallest organizations start sending their employees to work from home. It is a reality that remote work will accompany us at least until the coronavirus begins its slow withdrawal. This showed that corporate policies are very similar to state policies: in almost all countries, the coronavirus revealed a lack of protocols, authorities that minimize the facts and little individual wisdom.

Forced by the circumstances, even the most outdated organizations are considering adopting the new forms of remote work and are beginning to release the hostage employees in offices without ventilation, without daily disinfection, and without preventive measures, so that, at last, the possibility can be established remote and more flexible work.

# 2 – Quarantine, a golden opportunity

Everything we live in is a mirror of what we need to learn. The coronavirus teaches us, with its power and capacity for expansion, that if we continue to look the other way (from ourselves, from nature, from affections, from jobs), the world will gradually come to an end as we know it.

This can be a foundational moment in your life and career if …

You put into practice all those motivational memes that you share on your social networks. It is time to take those tips into action.

You exercise verbal ecology, which includes silence and thought management on the subconscious level. By not gossiping, you stay more focused.

You integrate healthy daily habits: put the cell phone aside while you are with a task to finish, take 10-minute breaks to close your eyes and breathe quickly, set your day to music with calm songs or sounds of nature.

Record how you feel when you work with no one around: without stopping to chat or have coffee to spend time with your colleagues, without the need to pretend that you are a thousand before your boss, without participating or witnessing toxic conversations.

# 3 – Improve productivity and more

The quarantine can teach you how to better organize yourself, resolve all unfinished business, respond quickly to emails, and be more empathetic to others since you don’t have the face-to-face option to handle requests or complaints.

Of course, it may happen that you feel lost and disoriented, even abandoned, by ‘company dad/mom boss’ when you see the obligation to work remotely, just connected to your leader, your team and your colleagues by phone, skype or email.

If you do not emotionally emancipate yourself from the sources to which you gave power over yourself, you will be in serious complications. Because even if there is an active support network, you will no longer have excuses to show what you are or are not doing: you will be exposed with the reports that you do not deliver on time, with your emotional imbalance due to feeling too free, with your lack of ability to work remotely as a team.

The good thing about this situation? Even if it is by force, you are going to discover the soft skills that you need to train to communicate better, be empathetic, have patience, be proactive.

# 4 – A challenge to coexistence

Just as the world is fighting a battle to overcome the coronavirus, your emotional balance may be challenged as you realize that the greatest war is not out there, but inside your home.

The suggestion is that you activate your own emergency protocol. To do this, implement special rules for the new 24×7 format of coexistence with your partner, children, family or friends. It is key that they are discussed, agreed and fulfilled, starting with you.

So that working at home does not impact your personal life, you need to find a specific place to settle every day and to maintain the appropriate productive routines, although with a logical margin of flexibility.

