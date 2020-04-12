Coronavirus Closed the Church — Big Deal!

Elvis has left the building!

It’s a phrase that was often used by public address announcers following Elvis Presley concerts to disperse audiences who lingered in the hope of an encore. Elvis was so popular that people wouldn’t leave the building until they were absolutely certain that Elvis wasn’t coming back out on stage. It was first used in 1956 by an announcer who pleaded with concert goers to go home after a concert — but they clung on to the hope that the show would roll on.

In the same way, many church-goers are clinging to the hope that the ‘church show’ will roll on, but — ladies and gentlemen — thanks to coronavirus, the church has also left the building. As the dust settles over the pews in shuttered churches, and congregations disperse, many believers are left wondering how to practice their faith in a time of social isolation.

As extreme social-distancing takes hold, legislating the number of people you are allowed to meet with down to as few as two in some countries, Christians are left to work out their faith on their own. This is completely at odds with the very essence of Christianity which has always been a communal religion purposed by God to be practiced in community. The question is, does that community have to meet or exist inside of a traditional church building? And how many people have to be part of that community before you can call it a church?

The Bible Never Mentions a Building Called ‘Church’

Let’s be clear. The Bible never mentions a building called ‘Church.’ Never. In fact, the Bible never speaks of church in those terms. The buildings came later when the state got a hold of the church, under Roman Emperor Constantine in 312 AD.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

On the other hand, Jesus said where two or three are gathered He is present. Two or three — not 40 or 150 or 6,000. Not an auditorium with a speaker, a band and dozens of rows of chairs. When Jesus spoke about the church, he was talking about people. People are the building blocks of church, not bricks and mortar. That is why church began in the humble homes of believers and that is why church can still continue in the humble homes of believers even as we are forced apart.

In reality, the coronavirus crisis is actually causing church to return to its traditional roots. Jesus never instructed believers to buy land, build buildings, establish a weekly worship service, create a liturgy or institute a sacrament. He simply commanded believers not to forget Him; to live together, and to eat, and to remember. A building is not needed. This Christian faith is a fully portable experience. Real Church starts in your own home.

Sometimes, Disconnection is Helpful

Why don’t you just own up and admit that your have been using the church building as a kind of security blanket. Each Sunday you dutifully return to the familiar surrounds and breath in the all the sights and smells you have known since your childhood. It’s comforting. It’s edifying. It’s also not what Jesus had in mind when he was talking about church.

Jesus’ ministry was about decentralizing religion, so that the people carried it out into the world. It was not about bringing it under a roof and installing a human being in the form of a minister or priest to mediate between us and God. That was Jesus roll.

In fact, the scattered Church is often the most effective church. We read in the Bible in Acts 8 that a great persecution broke out against Christians in the city of Jerusalem and the church was forced to scatter. Yet, as they went, they spread the good news wherever they went, and so the church grew. Had the church not been scattered, it may never have breached the walls of Jerusalem. Sometimes, disconnecting from the mechanism of organized church is good.

Let’s be honest. Lots of Christians have been outsourcing their faith to the pastor or priest of their church, relying on him or her (usually a him), to spoon feed them spiritual truths according to their interpretation of the Bible. We gobble up this pre-chewed spiritual food, without much thought to what we are ingesting — without testing it, questioning it, or casting a critical eye over it.

Perhaps the coronvirus represents the greatest opportunity to blow the dust off the cover of your Bible — if you can find it — and start doing your own homework.

Jesus Spent Time in Social Isolation

If you’re doing Christian faith on your own today, then that’s not so unique. After all, Jesus Christ had his own time of social isolation. We read in Matthew 4, that Jesus spent 40 days on his own in the wilderness though, unlike you, he didn’t have an overstocked pantry full of non-perishable foodstuffs that he bought in a panic with scant regard for needs of others. Rather, his time in the wilderness was one of fasting, solitude, prayer and wrestling with all the temptations that humans face. I’d hazard a guess to say he may have experienced fear, loneliness and even anxiety as he contended with the devil himself. He emerged from the ordeal physically weak, but spiritually strong and ready for all the good work that God had in store for him to do.

Now what will you do with your time in isolation? Will you bow to the temptation to binge watch Netflix and mindlessly waste your days in a technology-induced stupor? Will you sit in a puddle of self-pity lamenting the fact that you can’t attend your homogeneous Christian country club and sip coffee with the spiritually elite after the service?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Or will recognize this time of social isolation as the opportunity it really is. Will you use it to reconnect with the God who loves you, without the burden of having to attend a building each week, where you check your pain out at the door, put on a big smile and participate in the game of performance-based religion? Maybe God is even using this time — your time in the wilderness — to prepare you for the good work that he has in store for you. Because, after this is all over, Christians must step up and do what Christians are supposed to do.

Get Prepared to be an Agent of Healing

You have a big part to play in the recovery of your community once this insidious and deadly virus has run its course. Sadly, pandemics are nothing new, and Christians have always been close to the action when it comes to helping the sick, the poor and the needy. Consider this excerpt from Simon Ponsonby in his book, ‘Loving Mercy: How to Serve a Tender — Hearted Saviour,’

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In 165 a plague swept through the mighty Roman Empire, wiping out one in three of the population. It happened again in 251 when 5,000 people per day were dying in the city of Rome alone. Those infected were abandoned by their families to die in the streets. The government was helpless and the Emperor himself succumbed to the plague. Pagan priests fled their temples where people had flocked for comfort and explanation. People were too weak to help themselves. If the smallpox did not kill you, hunger, thirst and loneliness would. The effect on wider society was catastrophic. Yet following the plagues the good reputation of Christianity was confirmed, and its population grew exponentially. Why is this? Christians did not come armed with intellectual answers to the problem of evil. They did not enjoy a supernatural ability to avoid pain and suffering. What they did have was water and food and their presence. In short, if you knew a Christian you were statistically more likely to survive, and if you survived it was the church that offered you the most loving, stable and social environment. It was not clever apologetics, strategic political organisation or the witness of martyrdom which converted an Empire, so much as it was the simple conviction of normal women and men that what they did for the least of their neighbors they did for Christ. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The church may have left the building, but it has not ceased to be the church. And the time is coming for the church to prove its value to society again. I really hope that when church buildings finally fling open their doors again that Christians don’t regather in their Christian ghettos and ignore the needs of the world. Maybe — just maybe — the church needs to leave its buildings more often.

Maybe coronavirus will be the catalyst for change that the Church actually needs.

—

Medium

—

Shutterstock