Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Coronavirus Pandemic Update 36: Flatten the COVID-19 Curve, Social Distancing, Hospital Capacities

Coronavirus Pandemic Update 36: Flatten the COVID-19 Curve, Social Distancing, Hospital Capacities

Practice social distancing and good hygiene to reduce the spread.

by Leave a Comment

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update 36 with pulmonologist & critical care specialist Roger Seheult, MD of https://www.MedCram.com

Flattening the coronavirus curve has become an important recommendation by many experts. Dr. Seheult explains the idea behind this concept as it relates to a busy intensive care unit as well as other COVID-19 international updates.


00:02
welcome to another MedCram COVID-19 update and as you can see this is now
00:08
become a pandemic this is validated with the numbers that are coming outside of
00:13
China if we go to the world ometer site you can see clearly we’re in the
00:17
acceleration phase here and as a result of this we are seeing some things that
00:22
are very unusual not withstanding of course the stock market which is taking
00:27
a tumble at this point but we’re also starting to see things that we’ve never
00:30
really seen before we’re starting to see official statements made because of the
00:35
fact that there are groups there are fans there are stadiums where when you
00:41
have people congregated together it can spread disease and we’re seeing that
00:45
from the NHL we’re seeing that on the NBA website we’re even seeing spring
00:50
training Major League Baseball being postponed governor Newsom of California
00:56
is now able through an executive order to commandeer hotels motels to house
01:02
coronavirus patients patients in the state have already been moved to hotels
01:06
the Desert Sun reported that a 120 room hotel in San Carlos which is near San
01:12
Francisco has already been tapped to housed passengers from the Grand
01:15
Princess cruise ship there was an executive order released on Thursday
01:19
that includes the authority for Sacramento to take over hotels and
01:23
motels for medical use for coronavirus patients in a move he said will help the
01:27
state of 40 million to prepare for any widespread outbreak we’re also starting
01:33
to see here at the municipal government level Garcetti who’s the mayor of Los
01:37
Angeles urging residents to take steps to protect themselves but they also
01:41
banned all events or conferences with more than 50 people they called these
01:46
common-sense measures in San Bernardino County which is the largest county in
01:51
the United States there’s not even a single confirmed case of kovat 19 and so
01:58
this website here is a very instructive which I’ll put a link to in the
02:02
description below and it has to do with this notion of flattening the curve and
02:06
that’s what I want to talk about today so here’s the curve if you have
02:11
everybody congregating together of course the virus is going to move
02:16
fairly quickly it is thought and if you don’t have protective measures that
02:20
transmission is going to be very rapid but then just as quickly because you
02:25
have burned a large swath in the population of people there’s gonna be
02:31
immunity that is built very quickly in the survivors and then the curve is
02:36
going to flatten out quickly as well but there’s going to be so many patients so
02:42
fast coming into the hospital that we’re not going to be able to take care of
02:46
them as it shows here this is the healthcare system capacity way down here
02:51
in terms of the daily number of cases if however we’re able to distance ourselves
02:56
and to shut down the transmission of the virus by spreading us out so we’re not
03:01
in close contact with each other if we’re not congregating together in large
03:07
masses then the daily cases it is thought is going to come up slowly even
03:12
if it’s the same number of people we can spread those out so that the amount of
03:17
cases that we’re seeing on a daily basis doesn’t exceed our ability to take care
03:22
of those people and we can kind of see that happen in the early phases of this
03:25
epidemic in China in the epicenter of this outbreak in Wuhan the mortality
03:31
rate was calculated to be higher than the mortality rate outside of course
03:37
this is not a case fatality rate because we don’t know exactly the toll and we
03:41
don’t know exactly the denominator in the numerator involved in that but if
03:45
you were to compare those two you would see that the number of deaths divided by
03:50
the number of confirmed cases was lower outside of Wuhan than it was inside of
03:56
Wuhan and of course the reason for that was that the hospital capacity was just
04:01
not there and that was part of the reason why the Chinese felt it was
04:04
necessary to build thousand bed hospitals it was to take care of this
04:09
swell of daily number of cases and that distancing is going to slow down the
04:15
virus but as it has turned out here from this not peer-reviewed paper that is
04:20
ready for publication
04:25
they did extensive research to answer a question that I have been asked several
04:31
times and that is how long does this SARS cough – lasts on surfaces and in
04:38
the air the results are disconcerting it showed
04:43
here that the h k– of 19 or the SARS – was investigated and they showed the
04:49
overall stability is very similar with the original SARS cough one that was
04:53
found back in 2002 they found that the viable virus could be detected in two
04:59
aerosols up to three hours post aerosolization so this is when somebody
05:04
sneezes or if there is an aerosol ation event like if the patient is being
05:09
intubated or if they’re on a positive pressure mask this could be seen up to
05:13
four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days
05:20
on plastics and stainless steel which of course has real implications in
05:24
hospitals and in operating rooms these two viruses SARS cover one and SARS Cove
05:30
– exhibited similar half lives in aerosols with meeting estimates around
05:35
2.7 hours both viruses show relatively long viability on stainless steel and
05:40
polypropylene the median half-life was around 13 hours on steel and around 16
05:46
hours on propylene so basically they found that these viruses can remain
05:50
viable and aerosols for multiple hours and on surfaces up to days so you can
05:57
see that the importance here of masks is there but really the key is not touching
06:02
things where this virus may exist and making sure things get wiped down on a
06:06
frequent basis which may give you a question about exactly what could you
06:10
use to make sure that SARS cough – virus would be eliminated and we’ll put a link
06:17
in the description below – EP a website that lists that information going back
06:22
to this flattening of the curve when we eliminates sporting events and meetings
06:28
things of that nature we’re able to drag this out and even though the same number
06:33
of people might become infected we’re able to better take care of them I know
06:37
exactly what it’s like being on the frontline
06:40
and being in the intensive care unit how frustrating it is to have more cases
06:45
than you can actually take care of it doesn’t happen often and it might happen
06:49
for just a short period of time but imagine trying to take care of a very
06:54
critically ill patient and have another patient becoming critically ill right at
06:58
the same time and then as that’s happening something else is happening
07:01
downstairs in the emergency room that they need help with right away you just
07:05
can’t be in three places at once oftentimes when this happens I call in a
07:11
backup physician who’s a colleague of mine who’s in clinic that has to cancel
07:14
clinic and come in and help me instead of being an exception to the rule could
07:19
be the rule itself and obviously nobody wants to have a loved one or be that
07:23
patient in that situation because you want the attention of the doctor to be
07:27
on you when this is happening and of course that’s assuming that everything
07:31
gets done correctly what you don’t want to have is what’s described here in this
07:37
medical staff update and that is distracted doctoring and patient safety
07:41
so imagine someone being interrupted by their interruptions and it’s hard to put
07:46
two thoughts together you’re not dealing with computers when you go into the
07:50
hospital even though there are many computers there you’re dealing with
07:52
physicians physicians who are human beings who have to think and have to
07:57
decide what needs to be done on a patient and they need to take all those
08:00
things into consideration and if they get interrupted because there’s such a
08:04
influx of patients coming in that’s when mistakes can also happen and that’s what
08:09
this article points out and I’ll put a link to this article as well an example
08:13
of this point is a recent event a physician was busy trying to complete
08:16
progress and consult notes while waiting to get a callback on a page that he had
08:21
placed realizing that there were orders that needed to be put on in patient a
08:25
the physician inadvertently placed a medication order into patient B’s record
08:30
which was opened in epic epic for those who don’t know is the medical record
08:34
system the staff complied immediately with the order with patient B getting
08:39
the medication intended for patient a fortunately patient B did not get
08:43
injured by the event but the root cause of this error was the physicians
08:47
momentary distraction while trying to do several routine things out
08:50
once and that is the key and that is generally going to happen more often if
08:58
this is the situation that we have versus this being the situation that we
09:02
have we just don’t have enough hospital beds physicians nurses ancillary staff
09:08
respiratory therapists to be able to deal with this in a safe way
09:13
Popov says that if everyone practices social distancing and practices good
09:18
hygiene it will help slow the spread of the virus so that everyone who will
09:23
eventually need medical care can be properly treated so that what is
09:28
happening in Italy and China doesn’t happen here even though in many parts of
09:33
the country where there are no cases because we really don’t know how
09:36
widespread this virus is because really we’ve under tested so on this update we
09:42
took a little bit of a break from the molecular biology but next week we’re
09:48
going to be getting into a lot of the details of this ace to receptor this is
09:54
the receptor that is targeted by the virus itself and there’s a lot of
09:59
interesting things about this receptor not only from a vaccination and from an
10:05
entry point but this ace to protein is not in isolation it does have a function
10:11
and that function may be modified by the binding of this virus it’s interesting
10:17
to talk about the implications of that modification we’re also going to talk
10:23
about practical things that you can do and what does it mean to have immunity
10:28
please subscribe to this channel if you haven’t already thanks for joining us

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

>

09:59
interesting things about this receptor not only from a vaccination and from an
10:05
entry point but this ace to protein is not in isolation it does have a function
10:11
and that function may be modified by the binding of this virus it’s interesting
10:17
to talk about the implications of that modification we’re also going to talk
10:23
about practical things that you can do and what does it mean to have immunity
10:28
please subscribe to this channel if you haven’t already thanks for joining us

Speaker: Roger Seheult, MD
Produced by Kyle Allred, PA

MedCram medical videos are for medical education and exam preparation, and NOT intended to replace recommendations from your doctor.
#Coronavirus #COVID19 #SARSCoV2

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.