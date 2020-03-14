Coronavirus Pandemic Update 36: Flatten the COVID-19 Curve, Social Distancing, Hospital Capacities

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update 36 with pulmonologist & critical care specialist Roger Seheult, MD of https://www.MedCram.com

Flattening the coronavirus curve has become an important recommendation by many experts. Dr. Seheult explains the idea behind this concept as it relates to a busy intensive care unit as well as other COVID-19 international updates.

—

welcome to another MedCram COVID-19 update and as you can see this is now

become a pandemic this is validated with the numbers that are coming outside of

China if we go to the world ometer site you can see clearly we’re in the

acceleration phase here and as a result of this we are seeing some things that

are very unusual not withstanding of course the stock market which is taking

a tumble at this point but we’re also starting to see things that we’ve never

really seen before we’re starting to see official statements made because of the

fact that there are groups there are fans there are stadiums where when you

have people congregated together it can spread disease and we’re seeing that

from the NHL we’re seeing that on the NBA website we’re even seeing spring

training Major League Baseball being postponed governor Newsom of California

is now able through an executive order to commandeer hotels motels to house

coronavirus patients patients in the state have already been moved to hotels

the Desert Sun reported that a 120 room hotel in San Carlos which is near San

Francisco has already been tapped to housed passengers from the Grand

Princess cruise ship there was an executive order released on Thursday

that includes the authority for Sacramento to take over hotels and

motels for medical use for coronavirus patients in a move he said will help the

state of 40 million to prepare for any widespread outbreak we’re also starting

to see here at the municipal government level Garcetti who’s the mayor of Los

Angeles urging residents to take steps to protect themselves but they also

banned all events or conferences with more than 50 people they called these

common-sense measures in San Bernardino County which is the largest county in

the United States there’s not even a single confirmed case of kovat 19 and so

this website here is a very instructive which I’ll put a link to in the

description below and it has to do with this notion of flattening the curve and

that’s what I want to talk about today so here’s the curve if you have

everybody congregating together of course the virus is going to move

fairly quickly it is thought and if you don’t have protective measures that

transmission is going to be very rapid but then just as quickly because you

have burned a large swath in the population of people there’s gonna be

immunity that is built very quickly in the survivors and then the curve is

going to flatten out quickly as well but there’s going to be so many patients so

fast coming into the hospital that we’re not going to be able to take care of

them as it shows here this is the healthcare system capacity way down here

in terms of the daily number of cases if however we’re able to distance ourselves

and to shut down the transmission of the virus by spreading us out so we’re not

in close contact with each other if we’re not congregating together in large

masses then the daily cases it is thought is going to come up slowly even

if it’s the same number of people we can spread those out so that the amount of

cases that we’re seeing on a daily basis doesn’t exceed our ability to take care

of those people and we can kind of see that happen in the early phases of this

epidemic in China in the epicenter of this outbreak in Wuhan the mortality

rate was calculated to be higher than the mortality rate outside of course

this is not a case fatality rate because we don’t know exactly the toll and we

don’t know exactly the denominator in the numerator involved in that but if

you were to compare those two you would see that the number of deaths divided by

the number of confirmed cases was lower outside of Wuhan than it was inside of

Wuhan and of course the reason for that was that the hospital capacity was just

not there and that was part of the reason why the Chinese felt it was

necessary to build thousand bed hospitals it was to take care of this

swell of daily number of cases and that distancing is going to slow down the

virus but as it has turned out here from this not peer-reviewed paper that is

ready for publication

they did extensive research to answer a question that I have been asked several

times and that is how long does this SARS cough – lasts on surfaces and in

the air the results are disconcerting it showed

here that the h k– of 19 or the SARS – was investigated and they showed the

overall stability is very similar with the original SARS cough one that was

found back in 2002 they found that the viable virus could be detected in two

aerosols up to three hours post aerosolization so this is when somebody

sneezes or if there is an aerosol ation event like if the patient is being

intubated or if they’re on a positive pressure mask this could be seen up to

four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days

on plastics and stainless steel which of course has real implications in

hospitals and in operating rooms these two viruses SARS cover one and SARS Cove

– exhibited similar half lives in aerosols with meeting estimates around

2.7 hours both viruses show relatively long viability on stainless steel and

polypropylene the median half-life was around 13 hours on steel and around 16

hours on propylene so basically they found that these viruses can remain

viable and aerosols for multiple hours and on surfaces up to days so you can

see that the importance here of masks is there but really the key is not touching

things where this virus may exist and making sure things get wiped down on a

frequent basis which may give you a question about exactly what could you

use to make sure that SARS cough – virus would be eliminated and we’ll put a link

in the description below – EP a website that lists that information going back

to this flattening of the curve when we eliminates sporting events and meetings

things of that nature we’re able to drag this out and even though the same number

of people might become infected we’re able to better take care of them I know

exactly what it’s like being on the frontline

and being in the intensive care unit how frustrating it is to have more cases

than you can actually take care of it doesn’t happen often and it might happen

for just a short period of time but imagine trying to take care of a very

critically ill patient and have another patient becoming critically ill right at

the same time and then as that’s happening something else is happening

downstairs in the emergency room that they need help with right away you just

can’t be in three places at once oftentimes when this happens I call in a

backup physician who’s a colleague of mine who’s in clinic that has to cancel

clinic and come in and help me instead of being an exception to the rule could

be the rule itself and obviously nobody wants to have a loved one or be that

patient in that situation because you want the attention of the doctor to be

on you when this is happening and of course that’s assuming that everything

gets done correctly what you don’t want to have is what’s described here in this

medical staff update and that is distracted doctoring and patient safety

so imagine someone being interrupted by their interruptions and it’s hard to put

two thoughts together you’re not dealing with computers when you go into the

hospital even though there are many computers there you’re dealing with

physicians physicians who are human beings who have to think and have to

decide what needs to be done on a patient and they need to take all those

things into consideration and if they get interrupted because there’s such a

influx of patients coming in that’s when mistakes can also happen and that’s what

this article points out and I’ll put a link to this article as well an example

of this point is a recent event a physician was busy trying to complete

progress and consult notes while waiting to get a callback on a page that he had

placed realizing that there were orders that needed to be put on in patient a

the physician inadvertently placed a medication order into patient B’s record

which was opened in epic epic for those who don’t know is the medical record

system the staff complied immediately with the order with patient B getting

the medication intended for patient a fortunately patient B did not get

injured by the event but the root cause of this error was the physicians

momentary distraction while trying to do several routine things out

once and that is the key and that is generally going to happen more often if

this is the situation that we have versus this being the situation that we

have we just don’t have enough hospital beds physicians nurses ancillary staff

respiratory therapists to be able to deal with this in a safe way

Popov says that if everyone practices social distancing and practices good

hygiene it will help slow the spread of the virus so that everyone who will

eventually need medical care can be properly treated so that what is

happening in Italy and China doesn’t happen here even though in many parts of

the country where there are no cases because we really don’t know how

widespread this virus is because really we’ve under tested so on this update we

took a little bit of a break from the molecular biology but next week we’re

going to be getting into a lot of the details of this ace to receptor this is

the receptor that is targeted by the virus itself and there’s a lot of

interesting things about this receptor not only from a vaccination and from an

entry point but this ace to protein is not in isolation it does have a function

and that function may be modified by the binding of this virus it’s interesting

to talk about the implications of that modification we’re also going to talk

about practical things that you can do and what does it mean to have immunity

please subscribe to this channel if you haven’t already thanks for joining us

>

Speaker: Roger Seheult, MD

Produced by Kyle Allred, PA

MedCram medical videos are for medical education and exam preparation, and NOT intended to replace recommendations from your doctor.

#Coronavirus #COVID19 #SARSCoV2