Could Holiday Stress Be Affecting Your Child’s Holiday Joy?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – happy family gatherings, joyful reactions to gifts under the tree and carrying on cherished traditions.

At least that’s the picture many parents imagine creating for their children during the holidays.

But for many moms and dads, trying to live up to that ideal may bring stress and anxiety that takes away from the holiday magic for their kids, a new national poll suggests.

One in five parents believe their child has unrealistic expectations for the holiday season while one in four admit that they set overly idealistic expectations of themselves, according to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at University of Michigan Health.

And parents recognize that these pressures may not be good for their family, with one in five acknowledging that their stress level negatively affects their child’s enjoyment of the holidays.

“People are surrounded by images depicting the holidays as a time of peace, love and joy. Many parents want to give their children those perfect magical memories to treasure for years to come,” said Mott Poll co-director Sarah Clark, M.P.H.

“But all of the behind the scenes work to make that vision come true could have the opposite effect for some families. Excessive parental stress can add tension and diminish the joy children associate with the season.”

While nearly all parents polled say that the holidays are generally a happy time for their family, one in six rate their stress level as high during the holiday season – with nearly twice as many mothers experiencing high stress than fathers.

“The holiday hustle and bustle, long to-do lists, and social gatherings are among the biggest stress triggers,” Clark said.

“Stress may also be tied to negotiating holiday plans with different family members and the cost of gifts, travel and other holiday activities. With the resurgence of COVID in some parts of the country, trying to keep all family members healthy can cause additional worry.”

Even the holiday break itself can be a demanding time with kids at home – more than a third of parents polled say they’re relieved when their child goes back to school.

Top holiday stressors

More common holiday stress culprits and how families manage them, according to the nationally representative poll report that included 2,020 parents of children ages 1-18:

Too much on the to-do list

Nearly a third of parents say stress comes from extra shopping and holiday tasks, keeping family members healthy and household finances.

For others, it’s family gatherings (23%), making special holiday meals (22%), and criticism from family members about holiday plans (14%). More mothers than fathers rate each aspect of the holidays as very likely to cause stress.

***