SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) pandemic affects millions of lives worldwide, and the world has come to a standstill for almost more than 100 days which is probably longer than the World War II aftermath. There were hundreds of industries affected, and one of them was travel and tourism.

There were never before the train tracks, highways, ocean, runways, and skies seen empty. The international and domestic state borders closed their door to help to break the virus chain. Roads were deserted, citizen movements were paused, and pandemics forced everyone to stay home.

Amid the pandemic, something has changed for good which so many years of teaching people about climate change didn’t work.

Throughout the lockdown last year in 2020, the weather department witnessed a massive drop in CO2 emissions globally by an average of 17% by two weeks of April compared to the level of CO2 emission in 2019.

The ocean looks clearer because the waste has been collected and recycled, with zero human footprints, and nobody has thrown waste.

With the construction on pause in the forest area, the wild animals come out of their den without fear.

What changes have we seen, and how have covid-19 shoved people to adopt sustainable tourism?

Sustainable tourism, also known as responsible tourism, refers to the form of travel that meets the needs of travelers without compromising the environmental condition.

Protecting the natural resources and wildlife while developing the amenities for tourism — going trekking in the jungle instead of jeep tour where ever is possible.

Using renewable energy — planting more solar panels.

Replacing plastic bottles with refillable glass bottles at hotels, resorts, hostels, restaurants, etc.

Replacing plastic bottles with refillable glass bottles at hotels, resorts, hostels, restaurants, etc. Promoting cycle and walking tours.

Penalties for those who dump garbage in the ocean/river/lake.

Final Takeaway:

Let’s not take this do-over for granted! Though covid-19 has taken away many things for us but also has taught us to respect the environment surrounding us. Little changes are done by one person collectively and will make massive when we all adapt to sustainable tourism.

Photo credit: iStock