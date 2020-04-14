COVID-19 Will Expose What We Value as a Nation

Disturbing statistics have recently come out revealing who was most at risk from dying from COVID-19. Black and to a lesser degree Hispanic people are dying at a far greater rate than whites from the disease. There are a few suggestions which on the surface could explain why black people in Michigan make up 14% of the population yet account for 41% of deaths, in the nation, blacks make up approximately 21% of the population yet account for 42% of the deaths.

It’s true now as it’s been for decades that black people carry a disproportionate amount of the underlying conditions like heart disease which makes them more vulnerable. It’s also true that minorities, in general, have less of an opportunity to do social distancing. More minorities have to work to survive, more minorities perform the “essential” tasks which don’t allow them to stay at home and ride out the pandemic.

The average life expectancy for black people is four years less than for white people. This was true long before COVID-19 struck which raised few concerns throughout the nation. It was an economic equation where America was not prepared to spend the money to address the situation. It was easier to blame lifestyles. Joseph Betancourt of the Disparities Solutions Center at Massachusetts General Hospital speaks of a “weathering effect,” noting black people suffering more wear and stress.

Racism and experiencing racism — thinking about your race every day — contributes to this weathering effect. You’re in fight-or-flight mode. That has a real significant biological effect that contributes to premature aging.

There’s an element of systemic racism that has always contributed to the higher death rate of black people prior to COVID-19. I submit the bigger factor has always been economic. Coal-miners die at a higher rate but because enough profits were to be made, people mostly looked the other way. Long-distance truck drivers are pushed beyond their limits, often sleep-deprived to achieve an economic goal. The history of black workers from the slaves that built this country to those making up a disproportionate percentage of our service industry has always been a story of making profits for others. When we learned that it is minorities mostly dying from this deadly virus. That factor will likely enter into the economic equation as to when to send everyone back to work?

In addition to minorities, the elderly, many of whom also have underlying conditions are at the mercy of more than the whims of the disease. If they reside in nursing homes, there is no comprehensive policy to keep them safe. They literally lie in wait for a staff member, visitor, or vendor to bring the virus to their facility when it then races through the population, taking lives along the way. Many locations have banned visitors but done little more to protect their aged residents.

The imprisoned, whether held on death row or guilty of a misdemeanor, all face possible death sentences because of the political ramifications of letting the non-violent offenders who pose little risk to the public go. Certainly, there are those who must stay locked up, there are also those in jail for smoking a substance that might be legal in another state, for driving without insurance or without a valid license. Crimes that should be punished but not previously by death.

The question was always going to come down to risk vs. reward. The people making these decisions will likely be those able to continue social distancing and obtain early testing and the best medical care. Now that they know minorities face the greatest risk, and the elderly, and the imprisoned. Will that make them care less, more, or the same about when to expose workers to a danger that may not yet be gone? It’s rather like those willing to commit us to fight constant battles in Afghanistan and Iraq, knowing those making the sacrifices aren’t the rich and famous.

There have always been those in America willing to let others take the risk while they reap the profits. Are we still that country now? We know where the President stands, itching to pull the trigger to send people out to work. He’s supported by right-wing media, providing cover for his reckless actions. Bill O’Reilly said out loud what many are saying privately.

Many people who are dying, both here and around the world, were on their last legs anyway.

When it’s all said and done, it will be actions and not words that let us know what kind of country we have. When lives were at stake, what were our priorities? Who received bailouts? Who did we let die? All this is taking place in the shadow of an election where we will vote on a President, the entire House of Representatives, and one-third of the Senate. Watch not only what they say, watch what they do, and judge them accordingly.

Previously Published on Medium

