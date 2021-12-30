COVID Stole Last Year. The Unvaccinated Stole This One.

December 14th, 2020 should have been the beginning of the end of this horror.
With the administering of the first dose of a vaccine we all waited breathlessly nearly a year for, a year with more death and more grieving than we’d ever known as a nation—so many of us began to feel something we thought we might never feel again: hope.
After months and months of missed birthday parties and graduations, of cancelled trips and aborted plans, of empty store shelves and desperate moments, of lost income and forfeited freedoms—we left behind a year that was stolen by a vicious, insidious virus and headed into a new year where we could finally begin to plan and dream again with expectancy.
We thought we would be celebrating by now.
We thought we’d have beaten this sickness.
What we didn’t realize at the time, was that we would lose another year, not to that that physical virus but to a moral cancer.
We would lose an entire second year of our individual and collective lives, because people around us were so afflicted with political tribalism and so addled by Right-wing propaganda and so bereft of empathy that they would refuse to take a vaccine that could have saved us all.
It would have been unfathomable a year ago, that tens of millions of seemingly intelligent, reasonable, decent adult human beings (and an entire political party) would have refused vaccination, rejected safeguards, and partnered with the disease—but that is where we are. Because of these people (who claim to be patriotic Americans and pro-life Christians), we are feeling a sickening déjà vu of history repeating here.
I write this on a second consecutive Christmas Eve, where hundreds of flights have been cancelled because of another raging virus variant, enabled by the selfishness and recklessness of family members, friends, neighbors, and strangers—I am angrier than I’ve ever been since this pandemic began. I’m angry because I know what could have been.
We could have been through this by now.
We could have have been experiencing something close to normalcy.
We could have been seeing people we love and making plans.
We could have been going to more celebrations and fewer funerals.
But we have lost another year, we have lost hundreds of thousands of people, we are staggering through 12 more months of missed birthday parties and graduations, of cancelled trips and aborted plans, of empty store shelves and desperate moments, of lost income and forfeited freedoms—and the end doesn’t appear in sight.
It was a tragic enough thing to see all the death and sickness and suffering that we have, to try and will ourselves through it all despite the crippling fear, to protect our children emotionally and physically, to withstand the isolation, to push back. the dread, and to feel such saturating sadness. That was almost too much for our resources to bear.
But to now find ourselves heading into a third year of this, knowing that the greatest danger is not the virus itself, but the selfishness, ignorance, and lack of compassion of the people we are tethered to here—that is something that for as long as I live, I will never understand.
We missed a year because an invisible enemy violently stole it away.
We missed a second year because people we live alongside could not be persuaded to be decent.
Heading into a new year, I shudder to think how much more we will lose, knowing we are still fiercely fighting this relentless virus, as well as human beings who have witnessed the same death and sickness and suffering we have—and simply don’t give a damn.
We should have been through this but we are not.
We’re not, because people refuse to do the right thing.
That is a tragedy.
Previously Published on johnpavlovitz.com
Your accusatory and moralizing stance in the article did not convince me of your moral righteousness. I am also not convinced that vaccinating 100% of United States, or the whole of human population for that matter, would have ended the pandemic by now – simply because this is not a factual statement nor a highly probable scenario. It is merely your subjective observation that makes you feel better about yourself and your own choice – it makes you feel like “the good guy,” and all others who chose differently than you are the “bad guys” that in your book are… Read more »
“We could have been through this by now. We could have have been experiencing something close to normalcy.” That is a false and misleading assertion. No one in the world is experiencing anything close to normalcy, despite there being lots and lots of countries with higher (and some with markedly higher) vaccination rates than the U.S.A. I want the pandemic to be over too, but insinuating that it could have already been over (in the U.S.A. at least) if only the vaccine uptake rate was 85% instead of 55% is just not credible in the face of data from other… Read more »
This is “political tribalism,” where one group is right and the only priority is for the other side to be all wrong. And evil to boot. YOU have is to make sure everybody else believes same as you do. You want them to come along with you. The writing here is designed to convince them. You make the “other” side out to be the side that is wrong. You support your own side, that’s it! But notice that in this method the group has to be defined simplistically. So, maybe you define the group by skin color. Or, in YOUR… Read more »
Hmm, I’m more convinced by the author’s article than your argument. I don’t think he’s making a case that we need to be “against” those who have refused the vaccine. Instead I think he’s making the case that many of us have felt — that we could have been almost through with this by now. But because getting people vaccinated hasn’t made enough headway, the virus has been given a continued stay on the playground, mutating into additional variants with each new jump that it’s allowed to make. Every new infection is another opportunity for the virus to make a… Read more »
Well, not really. The author – unlike the antivaccination crowd, by and large – is not peddling hatred. He wants to convince them that they need to be vaccinated, that’s all. The anti-vaxxers are hostile, angry and sometimes violent. Is the tone of the piece similar to that described here? I think not. Anti-vax protesters have been accused of “intimidation” after ambushing teenagers and pensioners outside a Covid vaccination centre. Placard-waving activists formed a picket line at Queen Margaret Academy in Ayr, where teens and adults were jeered and abused as they entered.Police were called as NHS staff were forced… Read more »
Since when did a beleif in natural immunity and subsequent refusal of an experimental shot make anyone an ‘anti-vaxxer’ or responsible for the elongation of disruption? Possibly it is the unquestioning digestion of the mainstream media and refusal to believe in any other treatment than an experimental shot, which by the way is due to finish it’s trial this year. Even by the UK governments own data and the Yellow Card Scheme for reporting of vaccine injury events, there is plent of evidence to support the ending of this drug trial. Surely the fact that these shots didn’t prevent someone… Read more »