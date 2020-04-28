Dr. Vibe speaks with two Ontario criminal justice advocates about the coronavirus situation and its effects on inmates

Dr. Vibe speaks with Richard Miller founder of Keep6ix and Zyz Brown founder of Think 2wice about COVID19 And Its Effect On The Ontario Corrections System.

During the conversation they talked about:

– Some of their backgrounds, how they started their organizations and how they met

– Their thoughts on how the Canadian federal and provincial corrections systems are handling the coronavirus situation

– Some of the concerns with the corrections system in Canada

– Ms. Brown claiming that her sons who is in prison was targeted by provincial guards because of letters she wrote to the Solicitor General of Ontario

– The price of speaking up against the corrections system and their opinion that the corrections system is a business

– Rehabilitation while being incarcerated and the lack of culturally sensitive programs for Black inmates

– What does the Black community need to do when it comes to Black inmates

– Some of the things that they need to take their organizations to the next level

