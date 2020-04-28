Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / COVID19 and Its Effect on the Ontario Corrections System

COVID19 and Its Effect on the Ontario Corrections System

Prisoners are sitting ducks as COVID-19 sweep through Canadian jails.

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Vibe speaks with two Ontario criminal justice advocates about the coronavirus situation and its effects on inmates

Dr. Vibe speaks with Richard Miller founder of Keep6ix and Zyz Brown founder of Think 2wice about COVID19 And Its Effect On The Ontario Corrections System.

During the conversation they talked about:

– Some of their backgrounds, how they started their organizations and how they met
– Their thoughts on how the Canadian federal and provincial corrections systems are handling the coronavirus situation
– Some of the concerns with the corrections system in Canada
– Ms. Brown claiming that her sons who is in prison was targeted by provincial guards because of letters she wrote to the Solicitor General of Ontario
– The price of speaking up against the corrections system and their opinion that the corrections system is a business
– Rehabilitation while being incarcerated and the lack of culturally sensitive programs for Black inmates
– What does the Black community need to do when it comes to Black inmates
– Some of the things that they need to take their organizations to the next level

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Stock photo ID:1167840405

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.