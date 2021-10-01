COVID’s Still Here Because ‘All Lives Matter’ Is a Lie

As I write these words, over 692,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 — a number that marks us as the epicenter of failure on the planet, uniquely awful at responding to one of the most extraordinary public health emergencies in world history.

Years from now, scholars will ask, as will our kids and theirs, how could we have bungled this so badly?

Some will retreat to an easy and politically partisan explanation, insisting it was a failure of leadership on the part of the Trump White House. And they won’t be wrong.

But that answer will, at best, offer a partial truth. The deeper meaning of our national tragedy is worse.

Sadly, I fear that we will avoid confronting the more profound meaning. Because to admit we were brought low by the prejudices of large segments of Americans will be too much for some to bear.

But it is inarguable, and I can prove it.

A combination of racism, classism, ageism, and ableism — all connected in that they all rely on a hierarchy of human value — and the indifference to the suffering of certain groups’ members is at the heart of our failures.

Here’s how we know this.

The Key Moment in the Crisis — and Why it Mattered

It was March of 2020 when we realized something was terribly wrong, and by the middle of the month, the first lockdown orders (or at least strong recommendations) had been adopted.

By the end of the month, even Donald Trump, perpetually seeking to put a happy face on the crisis, was grudgingly admitting the value of social distancing, business closures, and masking (however much he refused to wear one).

But then, on April 7, something happened.

On that day, as Thom Hartmann has noted, the New York Times reported that the disproportionate death toll from COVID — at that point around 12,000 people — had fallen on Black folks.

In some ways, this was likely already felt, intuitively. First, health crises always strike those on the bottom of a class or caste structure hardest, and second, as we now know, only 28 percent of the deaths in that first month had been among whites, despite whites being 61 percent of the population.

In short, most white folks didn’t likely see the crisis as affecting us unless we lived in one of the large metropolitan areas impacted early on.

The combination of seeming distance from the crisis and then the media confirmation of COVID’s racial disproportionality would become a signal event in the life of the pandemic.

That very night, even after weeks of being the one powerful right-wing voice taking COVID seriously, Tucker Carlson changed course. According to Carlson, the national concern should now shift from how to arrest the pandemic to “How do we get 17 million of our most vulnerable citizens back to work?”

Carlson’s guest that evening, Brit Hume, gave even more casual treatment to the dangers of coronavirus now that we knew whom it was principally affecting, insisting, “The disease turned out not to be quite as dangerous as we thought.”

A few days later, the president, taking his cues from FOX as always, retweeted a call for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci and insisted he would soon be launching a plan to open the country back up. Within two weeks, right-wing organizations were encouraging conservative activists to demonstrate at state capitols in favor of letting everyone get back to their normal lives. The call was answered, and by early May, anti-lockdown protesters had demonstrated in a dozen states.

From there, the horses were out of the barn, as the saying goes, and there was no bringing them back. Concern about COVID was associated with liberalism and Democrats, which means those perceived as the constituencies of the Democratic Party: Black folks and other peoples of color, and people who live in large metropolitan areas.

So a combination of racial indifference (and class indifference, as it was also disproportionately impacting low-wage workers), along with regional prejudices, tied in the minds of the right to political party cleavages, caused much of the nation to demand taking our collective foot off the brake.

Rolling the dice became easier for millions because the people who were, in their minds, at-risk were unlike them in critical ways.

Adding Ageism and Ableism to a Race and Class Analysis

In addition to underlying racism, classism, and regional political prejudice, there were two other categories of indifference: ageism and ableism.

Think about it: how often was it said (spoiler alert: often) that COVID was no big deal for most people, since, after all, most of those dying from it were over 75 and not in good health, to begin with?

Conservative “intellectual” Ben Shapiro made this argument without the slightest misgiving, noting that if your Grandma dies in a nursing home at 81, that’s sad, but average life expectancy is only 80, so, ya know.

It’s a position he probably wouldn’t want to explain to his Bubbe, but it’ll do for the world of right-wing commentary.

The fact that some of those older folks still work and are active in the world, and live with younger people from whom they might be infected if the latter don’t also stay home and mask and distance, mattered not to them.

Because like racism and classism, ageism reflects a hierarchy of human value. And in the face of a deadly pandemic, the elderly are at the bottom of that hierarchy.

In addition to off-handed remarks about the dead being mostly old, those opposed to distancing and masking were quick to suggest that if you didn’t have some pre-existing condition, you had nothing to worry about.

But what was the message here? First, the implicit subtext was, they were already sick, and that was their own fault. They should have taken care of themselves. Sorry about the diabetes, but you should have eaten better. Sorry about the cancer, but I bet you were a smoker. Sorry about the high blood pressure — should have done yoga or CrossFit, lazy.

In other words, maybe people with pre-existing conditions were at risk, but that’s nothing about which the rest of us should worry. We need to live our lives without regard to how we might impact them. If they’re at risk, they should become hermits, but we shouldn’t even be expected to give up the gym for a few months, or concerts.

This is ableism: a conscious indifference to the suffering of people with pre-existing morbidities that might put them at risk for something like COVID.

But if the early mortality numbers had looked different — had they been primarily among whiter and more affluent and younger and healthier folks — the response would have been precisely the opposite of what it was.

Do you think those white folks demanding a re-opening at the state capitols would have done that if it were people like them, in their small towns, with their middle-class lives, doing the early suffering?

Hell no.

The Irony of Indifference

And so, because of the early demographics of the pandemic’s victims, they shrugged.

And then what happened? Well, as the months ticked by, the numbers started to change.

Where 28 percent of the dead were white in March 2020, by the last few months of the year, the white share was pushing 60 percent.

And whereas the first months of the pandemic saw a clustering of deaths in large cities, by the end of 2020, the dying was disproportionately happening in whiter and rural areas.

So although age-adjusted mortality is still disproportionate for Black and brown folks, the overall death percentages for whites roughly mirror the white population now.

What all this means is that there are hundreds of thousands of white families who have buried their loved ones because large percentages of Americans — especially people like them — didn’t take COVID seriously when it was seen as a Black and big-city problem.

Sadly, because the political battle lines are hardened, even as white death spreads across the country, and younger death — the result of a variant wreaking havoc on people much healthier than last year’s victims — those who staked their claim to denial and “muh freedoms” are backed into a corner, too ideologically rigid to admit they were wrong.

But hopefully the rest of us can learn the lesson, even if the anti-vax fanatics refuse to do so.

And that lesson is this: Indifference is toxic, and it seeps into the soil upon which we all stand.

This is why — even if moral suasion and ethical concerns prove insufficient — everyone, including white people, should be concerned about things like anti-Blackness.

It’s why everyone, even middle-class and above folks, should be concerned about class inequity.

It’s why everyone, even younger and healthier people, should be concerned about the suffering of the older and sicker.

Because eventually, if you allow pain to go unchecked, figuring it won’t come for you, it will metastasize.

Suffering does not remain in a container marked “for others only.” Once you allow a mentality to take root that some lives are more valuable than others — even as you swear “all lives matter” — it is just a question of time.

That time is now.

The alarm is going off at full volume.

It is time to stop hitting the snooze button.

—

This post was previously published on Tim Wise’s blog.

***