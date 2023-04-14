Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Cowboy Hotels for Housing Shortages [Podcast]

Cowboy Hotels for Housing Shortages [Podcast]

Like all major cities in America, Seattle is facing a housing shortage. And 100 years ago, Seattle faced a housing shortage bigger than the one it has now.

By Strong Towns

Like all major cities in America, Seattle is facing a housing shortage. And 100 years ago, Seattle faced a housing shortage bigger than the one it has now. The initial response to the historic shortage was to build small, boxy, apartment buildings holding four to six apartments (called Cowboy Hotels) that blended in with the houses already established in the neighborhood. In this Upzoned episode, host Abby Kinney and co-host Chuck Marohn talk about Cowboy Hotels and their financial possibilities.

This post was previously published on STRONGTOWNS.ORG and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock.com

 

 

About Strong Towns

Strong Towns supports thousands of people across the United States and Canada who are advocating for a radically new way of thinking about the way we build our world. We do this in four key ways: Strong Towns Media, Strong Towns Academy, Strong Towns Action Lab and Strong Towns Events.

Strong Towns Media is the core of our organization. We believe that in order to have a lasting impact on our culture, we must educate, excite, and inspire citizens of all backgrounds to get involved in the conversation about how we build our world, and advocate for a Strong Towns approach. That’s why we devote most of our resources as an organization to producing high-quality content (including articles, podcasts, and video) that asks hard questions about how we build today, and shines a spotlight on a better way that we must take up tomorrow.

Visit Strong Towns at StrongTowns.org

