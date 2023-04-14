Cowboy Hotels for Housing Shortages [Podcast]

By Strong Towns
Like all major cities in America, Seattle is facing a housing shortage. And 100 years ago, Seattle faced a housing shortage bigger than the one it has now. The initial response to the historic shortage was to build small, boxy, apartment buildings holding four to six apartments (called Cowboy Hotels) that blended in with the houses already established in the neighborhood. In this Upzoned episode, host Abby Kinney and co-host Chuck Marohn talk about Cowboy Hotels and their financial possibilities.
ADDITIONAL SHOW NOTES
“Small Apartments From 100 Years ago Offer Townhome Alternative,” by Joshua McNichols, KUOW, (March 2023).
Cover image source: CAST Architecture.
This post was previously published on STRONGTOWNS.ORG and is republished under a Creative Commons license.
