Cowboy Hotels for Housing Shortages [Podcast]

Strong Towns supports thousands of people across the United States and Canada who are advocating for a radically new way of thinking about the way we build our world. We do this in four key ways: Strong Towns Media, Strong Towns Academy, Strong Towns Action Lab and Strong Towns Events.

Strong Towns Media is the core of our organization. We believe that in order to have a lasting impact on our culture, we must educate, excite, and inspire citizens of all backgrounds to get involved in the conversation about how we build our world, and advocate for a Strong Towns approach. That’s why we devote most of our resources as an organization to producing high-quality content (including articles, podcasts, and video) that asks hard questions about how we build today, and shines a spotlight on a better way that we must take up tomorrow.

